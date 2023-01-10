Read full article on original website
EPAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.85, changing hands as high as $343.30 per share. Epam Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
BP Doubles Oil Production From Its Thunder Horse Project
BP plc BP doubled crude oil production from its Thunder Horse project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, per a report by Reuters. For the first time in more than a year, production at the platform increased to more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) from the production of 100,000 Boe/d last May.
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - RSP, HAL, ALGN, UHS
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) where we have detected an approximate $166.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,330,000 to 232,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in trading today Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) is trading flat, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) is up about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the RSP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of RSP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Asbury Automotive (ABG) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When...
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. MYRG is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a...
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: Which Stock Could Get the Biggest Boost From New Data Center Chips?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) MI300, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Falcon Shores, and Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Grace Hopper Superchip, which are the next generation of chips entering the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Why Sotera Health Stock Rocketed a Whopping 115% This Week
A massive dark cloud hanging heavy over Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was lifted on Tuesday. After the company announced it had settled a clutch of lawsuits arising from alleged malfeasance by a subsidiary, relieved investors pushed its stock well higher across the subsequent trading days. All told, the stock more than doubled with a weekly gain of over 115%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Even though chip manufacturer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced solid revenue and profits in fiscal 2022, nervous investors dropped the stock by 40% last year. The company has fallen out of favor on Wall Street as demand for its primary product has declined. The good news is that industry experts expect...
Is Pepsi an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023?
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) sells snacks and beverages people are likely to buy despite decreasing consumer income. This video will answer whether PepsiCo stock is an excellent defensive dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023.
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering LendingClub (LC), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of...
3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023
Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get...
Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. MercadoLibre Stock
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are fast-growing e-commerce stocks. This video will consider which growth stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre. When our...
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
