XLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as low as $70.80 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
LMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (Symbol: LMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.03, changing hands as high as $48.06 per share. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - RSP, HAL, ALGN, UHS
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) where we have detected an approximate $166.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,330,000 to 232,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in trading today Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) is trading flat, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) is up about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the RSP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of RSP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.30, changing hands as high as $10.44 per share. AbCellera Biologics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Hologic (HOLX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Hologic (HOLX), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device maker has an...
Why Asbury Automotive (ABG) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), which belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When...
Why Sotera Health Stock Rocketed a Whopping 115% This Week
A massive dark cloud hanging heavy over Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was lifted on Tuesday. After the company announced it had settled a clutch of lawsuits arising from alleged malfeasance by a subsidiary, relieved investors pushed its stock well higher across the subsequent trading days. All told, the stock more than doubled with a weekly gain of over 115%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FVD, IFF, CTSH, NEU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: FVD) where we have detected an approximate $104.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 311,940,884 to 309,390,884). Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in trading today International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) is up about 0.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) is off about 1.4%, and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FVD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FVD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $193.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 224,000,000 to 227,950,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
DB or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant...
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. MYRG is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a...
NuVasive (NUVA) Suffers From Macro Headwinds, Price Issue
NuVasive NUVA business suffers frompricing and payers pressure, reimbursement issues and a competitive landscape. The stock bears a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). During the thirdquarter of 2022, NuVasive’s revenue missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The company’s performance continues to be challenged by inflationary costs, supply chain disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and the persistent COVID-led impact.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed at $35.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
What's Going on With Fiverr Stock?
Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) benefits from the growth of independent workers worldwide. This video will highlight the major trends impacting its stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 10, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Fiverr...
