Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FVD, IFF, CTSH, NEU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: FVD) where we have detected an approximate $104.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 311,940,884 to 309,390,884). Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in trading today International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) is up about 0.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) is off about 1.4%, and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FVD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FVD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
NASDAQ
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
NASDAQ
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
NASDAQ
XLU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.27, changing hands as low as $70.80 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been...
NASDAQ
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
NuVasive (NUVA) Suffers From Macro Headwinds, Price Issue
NuVasive NUVA business suffers frompricing and payers pressure, reimbursement issues and a competitive landscape. The stock bears a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). During the thirdquarter of 2022, NuVasive’s revenue missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The company’s performance continues to be challenged by inflationary costs, supply chain disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and the persistent COVID-led impact.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
NASDAQ
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
NASDAQ
Is Pepsi an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023?
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) sells snacks and beverages people are likely to buy despite decreasing consumer income. This video will answer whether PepsiCo stock is an excellent defensive dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023
Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get...
NASDAQ
BofA (BAC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Trading & NII
Bank of America’s BAC fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 85 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. The bottom line compared favorably with 82 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 80 cents per share. Driven by robust loan growth (loan balances...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
NASDAQ
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. MYRG is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a...
Comments / 0