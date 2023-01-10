Read full article on original website
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $193.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 224,000,000 to 227,950,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NuVasive (NUVA) Suffers From Macro Headwinds, Price Issue
NuVasive NUVA business suffers frompricing and payers pressure, reimbursement issues and a competitive landscape. The stock bears a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). During the thirdquarter of 2022, NuVasive’s revenue missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The company’s performance continues to be challenged by inflationary costs, supply chain disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and the persistent COVID-led impact.
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been...
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering LendingClub (LC), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of...
3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023
Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
Lennar (LEN) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lennar (LEN). Shares have added about 5.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lennar due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
LMBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (Symbol: LMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.03, changing hands as high as $48.06 per share. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
A decade is a long time to maintain a fast pace of growth. Yet it's not impossible to find businesses that can grow at above-average rates for 10 years or more, buoyed by their strong competitive advantages. These stocks can deliver fortune-building gains to their shareholders. Here are three competitively...
