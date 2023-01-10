Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Barings Sells 209,143 SQFT Office Property in Foothill Ranch for $31.5MM
After it last traded hands in 2015, a 209,143 square foot office property in Foothill Ranch has sold for $31.5 million, or approximately $150 per square foot. According to public records, an entity linked to Michael Krier of global investment manager Barings sold the property. Documents show that interest in the property was sold to multiple entities, all of which are affiliated with Global Edge Holdings.
theregistrysocal.com
Dalfen Industrial Buys 95,922 SQFT Industrial Property in Moreno Valley for $27.24MM
Dalfen Industrial is growing its holdings in Southern California. In a recent deal that closed on Jan. 5, the company acquired a 95,922 square foot industrial building in Moreno Valley for $27.24 million, or approximately $284 per square foot. An entity linked to Molto Properties was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Realty Pays $40MM for 82,645 SQFT Creative Office Building in Irvine
Irvine, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has arranged the sale of an 82,645-square-foot creative office building in Irvine, California for $40 million. The property is fully leased to Fox Head, Inc. (“Fox”), which was recently acquired by Vista Outdoor, the parent company of over 40 renowned brands of outdoor apparel and products. The property was originally acquired by the seller, Griffin Realty Trust, Inc., in October 2013 for $27.25 million.
theregistrysocal.com
Swickard Auto Group Pays $40MM for 171,903 SQFT Toyota Dealership in Ontario
Swickard Auto Group is expanding its holdings across Southern California. In a recent transaction that closed at the end of December, the auto company purchased a 171,903 square foot dealership in Ontario. The property was sold by EP Properties LLC for $40 million, or approximately $232 per square foot. The auto dealership was purchased with $42.37 million in new debt with Toyota Financial, property records show.
theregistrysocal.com
176-Unit Project to be Constructed in Los Angeles’ Echo Park Neighborhood
A new 176-unit apartment project will soon be taking shape in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood. While previously approved by the City in 2021, the development recently received permits to begin construction. The Ottinger Architects-designed project will be located at 2225 W. Sunset Blvd. and will consist of a...
theregistrysocal.com
Clear Sky Capital Completes Venture to Recapitalize 2,900-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio, Including Property in Vista
NEW YORK – JLL Capital Markets announced today that it completed the formation of an institutional strategic venture sponsored by Clear Sky Capital (“Clear Sky”). The venture entailed recapitalizing a portfolio of value-add self-storage assets totaling 2,900 units in Arizona and California that are either in lease-up or under development on behalf of Clear Sky that formed the initial seed portfolio for the vehicle. JLL also arranged both five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loans and a construction loan through Enterprise Bank.
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
OC Looks Elsewhere for Green Power After Pulling Out of Controversial Local Agency
Is it time to look elsewhere for green power brokers?. Fresh off of pulling the plug on using a controversial local green power agency, Orange County leaders are now studying options in other counties to buy renewable power for residents and businesses. Among the agencies being looked at is San...
theregistrysocal.com
Tova Capital Acquires 34,500 SQFT Retail Complex in Long Beach for $6.2MM
Los Angeles – Tova Capital has acquired a fully occupied 34,500-square-foot retail complex near Downtown Long Beach, CA, in a $6.2 million off-market transaction. The retail property is located on a nearly one-acre site at 205-233 E. Anaheim Street, between Long Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, the city’s main north/south arterials and transit lines. The property consists of two approximately 17,000-square-foot single-story buildings occupied by a popular brewery, Trademark Brewing and climbing gym Long Beach Rising, under long-term leases. The property benefits from its prime location across the street from two recently completed senior and affordable multifamily projects and is adjacent to a future 36-unit townhome development.
beverlypress.com
Vintage: La Brea Bakery opens
On Jan. 30, 2014, Nancy Silverton, center, cut the ribbon during the grand opening of the La Brea Bakery restaurant. Flanked by then-City Council president Herb Wesson, left, and the late former City Councilman Tom LaBonge, Silverton welcomed patrons into the restaurant at La Brea Avenue and Sixth Street. La Brea Bakery closed the restaurant on Jan. 9, along with a location at Downtown Disney, after announcing plans that the company will focus on its artisanal breads sold in grocery stores and retail outlets.
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton School District Receives California Distinguished Schools Recognition
State Superintendent of Public Education, Tony Thurmond, recently announced the 2023 California Distinguished Schools. Fullerton School District (FSD) is proud to announce that six of 17 elementary schools in FSD have received this prestigious recognition this year. Acacia, Hermosa Drive, Fisler, Beechwood, Laguna Road, and Sunset Lane Schools each received the 2023 California Distinguished School recognition.
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
Comments / 0