Decatur, IL

foxillinois.com

Teen wanted for failing to show at sentencing for threats to UHS

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are searching for the Chicago teen who made threats to Urbana High School, UHS, after the teen failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on Friday. This is the second time the 16-year-old her and her mother did not show up for...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Man arrested after police chase and carjacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police say officers were called to an unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. This lasted until about 8:45 a.m. University and Champaign Police investigated the area and blocked off South...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur police encourage public to register security camera

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department (DPD) are encouraging businesses and residents to register external security camera systems with DPD and update their systems regularly. Police say video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Fire Department swears in new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Fire Department is one step closer to being fully staffed. On Thursday, the fire department swore in 18 new firefighters during a special ceremony. The Department has been facing a shortage. Officials say this new class faced a bit more rigorous standard and will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Weekly Kids' Art classes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — B's Creative Studio hosts a weekly kid art class. The class is expected to teach kids grades 1 through 8 about different kinds of art and painting. No prior art skills are needed to join. You must have a reservation to attend and a reservation...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Independent film series returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The 31 annual Molly Schlich International and Independent Film Series have returned to Springfield. The film series is known for entertaining and challenging films. Each film will be shown twice on Sundays at 1 pm and 4 pm and once on Tuesdays at 7 pm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Tattoos and kitten fundraiser in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Forever Home Feline Ranch combined cats with tattoos for a very special fundraiser on Friday. The shelter held an adoption event at the Electric Quill Tattoo Parlor in Springfield. People had the chance to adopt a new furry friend, but also get a cat...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Lake Springfield's Frozen Open Returns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Prop Club hosted this year's Lake Springfield's Frozen Open. The doors opened at 10 am. Golfers could pick a team to be a part of or create their own. On Friday, January 13 the Prop club held a pre-party. Golfers received raffle tickets when...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

