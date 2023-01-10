Read full article on original website
Court of Appeals says Missouri medical marijuana not legal in Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a Missouri truck driver’s drug conviction for marijuana that he obtained in his home state with a medical card. Radio Iowa reports that commercial truck driver Darryl Hurtt was charged with of possession of a controlled substance after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his truck during a stop at a weight station.
