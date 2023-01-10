Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
MK Capital Partners GG Buys 27,649 SQFT Retail Asset in Garden Grove for $5.3MM
Garden Grove, Calif. – Beta Agency, a leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, has announced that the firm has completed the sale of a former Rite Aid located at XX 12491 Valley View Street in Garden Grove, California to MK Capital Partners GG, LLC for $5,330,000. The property consists of a former 27,649 SF store in which Rite Aid has vacated as well as well as a sublease to a local medical office in a portion of building.
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Huntington Beach?
With its stunning coastline, sunny weather, and laid-back atmosphere, Huntington Beach, CA, is one of the most popular destination spots in the Golden State. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or just want to spend some time enjoying the beach life, Huntington Beach, CA, has something for everyone. But...
beachcomber.news
Queen Mary Membership Program Offered
In November 2022, Beachcomber published a story of the Long Beach City Council approving the payment of $1 million, for ongoing repairs to the Queen Mary. And now, in partnership with Long Beach Heritage, in collaboration with Evolution Hospitality, LLC and the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation, Long Beach is now offering the first-ever annual membership opportunity for the Queen Mary.
theregistrysocal.com
Barings Sells 209,143 SQFT Office Property in Foothill Ranch for $31.5MM
After it last traded hands in 2015, a 209,143 square foot office property in Foothill Ranch has sold for $31.5 million, or approximately $150 per square foot. According to public records, an entity linked to Michael Krier of global investment manager Barings sold the property. Documents show that interest in the property was sold to multiple entities, all of which are affiliated with Global Edge Holdings.
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
Vast Space joins Long Beach’s booming aerospace economy
The company is moving from El Segundo to Long Beach to developing the world's first artificial gravity space station, with plans to expand from 40 employees to 700 by the end of 2027. The post Vast Space joins Long Beach’s booming aerospace economy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
yovenice.com
Famed NYC Pizzeria Opening in Venice
Prince Street Pizza opening on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Venice is getting a new New York pizzeria soon as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Vegan restaurant Honeybee Burger is no more at 326 Lincoln Boulevard, having recently closed up shop, and the good news is that Prince Street Pizza will be moving in.
theregistrysocal.com
Rexford Industrial Realty Pays $40MM for 82,645 SQFT Creative Office Building in Irvine
Irvine, CA — Newmark 1 announces it has arranged the sale of an 82,645-square-foot creative office building in Irvine, California for $40 million. The property is fully leased to Fox Head, Inc. (“Fox”), which was recently acquired by Vista Outdoor, the parent company of over 40 renowned brands of outdoor apparel and products. The property was originally acquired by the seller, Griffin Realty Trust, Inc., in October 2013 for $27.25 million.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Eater
This Striking Newcomer Is the San Gabriel Valley’s Most Sumptuous Hong Kong Cafe
The Leon family knew within the first week of opening their Peruvian Chinese restaurant Chifa in late 2020 that a sophomore effort was in the cards. Though no one in the family was especially well-versed in food service or hospitality, the tenacious squad that includes Humberto Leon, the co-founder of fashion brand Opening Ceremony; his mother, Wendy Leon; sister, Ricardina Leon; and brother-in-law, John Liu; navigated pandemic-related hurdles and ultimately found success. Now they’re ready to do it all over again with Monarch, which opens on South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia on Saturday, January 14.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
westsidetoday.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
