Alabama State

Comments / 7

Don Elliott Sr.
5d ago

What an absolute waste. His office literally refuses to speak with veterans or active duty unless there is a good photo op, then the photo is as far as it goes.

5
The Hill

Davis: Democrats must endorse Republican proposals to allow floor votes from all members

On CNN’s “State of the Union” program Sunday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), whose congressional district includes liberals in Austin and San Antonio and MAGA Republicans in mostly rural areas, announced his support — and that of the Republican Conference — for passage of a new rules package under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). I support this proposal, as should House Democrats, to allow any proposal for a resolution or…
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
msn.com

McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker

Of all the things that Americans voted for in the midterm elections, cutting seniors’ hard-earned benefits wasn’t one of them. In fact, by denying Republicans an anticipated Red Wave, voters largely rejected MAGA-nomics — including more tax cuts for the wealthy and spending cuts for everyone else. Nonetheless, by making concessions to a small faction of MAGA rebels in order to become House Speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has opened the door for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump posts vicious tirade against special counsel as first 2024 campaign event announced

Donald Trump has attacked the special counsel investigating him in vicious and personal terms in a new multi-part rant on Truth Social.Calling special counsel Jack Smith a “thug”, Mr Trump also attacked the prosecutor’s wife.Mr Trump’s deposition in the alleged rape lawsuit brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll was also unsealed by a federal judge on Friday.In the deposition, which he gave in October 20222, he described Ms Carroll as a “nut job” and rejected claims that he assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in New York City in the mid -1990s.The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

