wuga.org

Clarke School Board President LaKeisha Gantt on Renaming Schools

The board will consider all nominees at their Thursday evening meeting, which is the deadline to submit names. The Clarke County Board of Education will hear from members of the community regarding a proposal to rename two district schools. In December, Board President LaKeisha Gantt submitted two nominees to considering renaming Alps Road Elementary and Chase Street Elementary schools in honor Bettye Holston and Johnnie Burks.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
hallcounty.org

Hall County Fire Rescue displays a different kind of heroism

When we think of firefighters, we think of brave men and women rushing into burning buildings and performing great acts of heroism, but Hall County Fire Rescue takes their purpose statement to heart. For them, “improving lives through excellent service,” extends beyond life-saving measures and into the ordinary ways people help other people. This was evident the Monday morning after Christmas.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System

Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023

(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantatribune.com

CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today

The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

