Read full article on original website
Related
Local briefs include plans for broadband in Madison Co, date for special election in Arcade
Spectrum Southeast gets an $18 million grant, money that will be used to expand broadband access in Madison County. The funding for Madison County is part of an appropriation that will be shared by more than two dozen counties in Georgia. City officials in Arcade have set March 21 as...
Concerns continue for Hall County homeowners worried new development is damaging their property
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Reunion Country Club residents tell Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln they are frustrated about increased water runoff from a neighboring subdivision development. “We had over 700 residents to sign the petition that they did not want this to happen, and they did not care,” said...
wuga.org
Clarke School Board President LaKeisha Gantt on Renaming Schools
The board will consider all nominees at their Thursday evening meeting, which is the deadline to submit names. The Clarke County Board of Education will hear from members of the community regarding a proposal to rename two district schools. In December, Board President LaKeisha Gantt submitted two nominees to considering renaming Alps Road Elementary and Chase Street Elementary schools in honor Bettye Holston and Johnnie Burks.
hallcounty.org
Hall County Fire Rescue displays a different kind of heroism
When we think of firefighters, we think of brave men and women rushing into burning buildings and performing great acts of heroism, but Hall County Fire Rescue takes their purpose statement to heart. For them, “improving lives through excellent service,” extends beyond life-saving measures and into the ordinary ways people help other people. This was evident the Monday morning after Christmas.
NE Ga police blotter includes drug bust in Jackson Co, stolen mail arrest in Hall Co
A man from Jefferson and a woman from Winder are arrested on drug charges in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Standridge and Falon Carew were taken into a custody after a traffic stop in which what are called substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl were found.
Local briefs: Oconee BOE, Madison Co Commissioners meet, candidates qualify in Carnesville
The Oconee County School Board meets this evening: the first session of the new year is set for 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville. Madison County Commissioners meet this evening. It is a 6 o’clock session at the County Government Complex in Danielsville.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses
Teachers at schools with highest need will get biggest bonuses.
Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial
For the second time in three months, a Fulton County prosecutor assigned to the major gang case involving rapper Young T...
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023
(Forsyth County, GA) The new year holds hope and excitement for many people, but for one Suwanee family that excitement is at another level due to the birth of their son. Kai Von Groner was born on January 1, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. at Northside Hospital Forsyth - the first baby to be born in Forsyth County in the new year.
Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits. Right lane closures will be in place the...
Gwinnett animal shelter suspends dog intakes, adoptions until Jan. 19
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is taking the step to protect against dog flu.
I-85 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down northbound lanes for hours
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes have reopened on I-85 northbound, according to an alert at 10:50 p.m. from the Georgia Department of Transportation. They said drivers should still expect delays, however. Braselton Police later said it was an accident involving three vehicles including a semi-truck. The semi-truck...
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades ago
(Forsyth County, GA) While the nation expresses its gratitude to police officers each January 9 for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) pays tribute to two of its deputies each year on January 10, marking the day they were murdered in the line of duty.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
atlantatribune.com
CDBG Rental And Mortgage Assistance Program Launched Today
The City of South Fulton, in conjunction with Fulton County CDBG, is accepting applications for its Rental and Mortgage Assistance program. This program provides rental and mortgage assistance to eligible families, seniors, and persons with disabilities. Interested persons may apply by completing an online application at www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
WEATHER ALERT: Damage reports trickle in as metro Atlanta tornado warnings expire
[4:50 p.m.]: Serious damage to a building in Austell was reported by Cobb County officials. Drivers are being asked to a...
Comments / 0