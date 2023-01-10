ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fixing Colorado’s vexed ‘red-flag law’ will only save lives | Sentinel Colorado

By Sentinel Colorado Editorial Board
coloradopolitics.com
 5 days ago
Mensa Barbie
5d ago

Just repeal it or SCOTUS will spank Colorado’s legislature just like they spanked NY NJ & OR for their unconstitutional gun laws.

Steven Griffin
5d ago

The Author must be drinking copious amounts of Dem Kool aid!

Washington Examiner

Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education

(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Meet your new Colorado House leadership | CRONIN & LOEVY

The November 2022 state legislative elections in Colorado were swept by the Democrats. The lower house of the state legislature — the state House of Representatives — is now in session at the state capitol in Denver. There are 46 Democrats and 19 Republicans. The Colorado state legislature...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program

The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

The consummate honorable Colorado politician | SLOAN

My favorite Scott McInnis story transpired shortly after the former Congressman assumed his latest role as Mesa County Commissioner, back in 2015. He spoke to me on several occasions about the deplorable condition of the Colorado-Utah state marker on Highway 50, lamenting how a visitor’s first welcome to the Centennial State from the west was a crumbling, decaying, graffiti-strewn slab that depressingly belied its original glory. He grew ever more frustrated as his attempts to address the problem of refurbishing the marker were met with the usual, and grating, bureaucratic obstacles.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Here are first education bills Colorado lawmakers filed during the 2023 legislative session

The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Races for Colorado's next Republican, Democratic party chairs take shape | TRAIL MIX

For the first time in six years, both of Colorado's major political parties will have new leadership after this spring's party elections. The state's Democrats and Republicans are scheduled to begin reorganization meetings starting next month at the county and district levels, culminating in statewide meetings in late March and early April, when they'll pick state party chairs and other officers to serve two-year terms.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER

Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE

