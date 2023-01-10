Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
5 Players Likely to Cool Off In Second Half of 2022-23 NHL Season
As each of the NHL’s 32 teams has played in 40 or more games this season, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the league and its players at the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. In particular, a number of unexpected names have rocketed atop the scoring leaderboards as the NHL is seeing an average of 3.17 goals scored per game this season. That represents the highest rate since the 1993-94 campaign (3.24) and a slight uptick on the 3.14 goals per game scored last season.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken 2022-23 Midseason Awards
The Seattle Kraken have officially hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and what a 41-game stretch it has been. The organization is currently on a seven-game winning streak, and their 54 points in 41 games is just six off their total from the 2021-22 season. From strong team performances to surprise individual efforts, Seattle’s second season in the NHL has fans in the Pacific Northwest dreaming of a potential Stanley Cup. With all this in mind, here are four Kraken midseason awards for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
The Calgary Flames’ big 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 12 marked their 43rd outing of the season, putting them just past the midway point of the 2022-23 campaign. Suffice to say, things have been anything but smooth sailing for this club so far, though they have still managed to do enough to this point, as their 49 points have them sitting in the top wild-card position in the Western Conference.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Depth Key to 2022-23 Playoff Appearance
After the New Jersey Devils’ 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, I did some digging and found two interesting statistics. This season the team is 5-0-0 when Jesper Boqvist collects a point and 4-0-0 when Michael McLeod records a goal. It serves as a reminder that if...
The Hockey Writers
Thunderbirds’ Hofer & Highmore Headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The St. Louis Blues affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the Springfield Thunderbirds, who have taken a step back this season. However, there are still plenty of exciting things going on in Springfield. They had two players named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic — forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Joel Hofer.
The Hockey Writers
What if Oilers’ Evan Bouchard is Little More Than Tyson Barrie 2.0?
Fairly or unfairly, Tyson Barrie often gets ragged on in the Edmonton market for being too offensively gifted, but not defensively sound. He’s a bonafide weapon on the power play and he consistently puts up points (30 points in 43 games for the Oilers this season), but because he’s not known as a shutdown defender, his name is regularly tossed out there when trades are mentioned in connection to anything GM Ken Holland might be looking at.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth
When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 P.K. Subban Moments with Canadiens
In the unlikely event it’s up for debate, yes, the host Montreal Canadiens did the right thing honoring P.K. Subban prior to their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. Regardless of whether or not you liked the admittedly polarizing former Habs defenseman, you have to admit it was at the very least the classy thing to do.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Midseason Awards
When I wrote this same article last season, it was filled with disappointment as the Winnipeg Jets were sitting 12th in the Western Conference and failing to live up to their expectations. Fast forward one year, and you could not have scripted a better start to the season for the organization. They hold a record of 26-14-1, which is good for second-best in the Western Conference. They have seemingly weathered the injury storm, as Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Nikolaj Ehlers all made their return on Jan 6.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Could Target Vejmelka as 1B to Vanecek
Goaltending is the primary reason a team swims or sinks in the NHL. Just look at the New Jersey Devils. In 2021-22, they used seven different goalies due to injuries to Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier and finished with the second-worst save percentage (SV%) in the league. Now just past the halfway point of this season, their team SV% of .905 ranks 13th in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Offseason Additions Mid-Season Report
The 2022 offseason was president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin’s first with the Vancouver Canucks. The organization signed multiple players to add skill to the top six and two-way players. Additionally, the team made one trade to create cap space. Andrei Kuzmenko highlights the...
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Contract for Schenn Could Impact O’Reilly Re-Signing
Life beyond the St. Louis Blues‘ team captain, Ryan O’Reilly, may become a reality sooner than later. With the recent deployment of forward Brayden Schenn as the second-line center, fans could be getting an early peek at what’s to become of the lineup for the 2023-24 season. While the club may wish to hold on to a skilled player and leader like O’Reilly, their hands and wallet could be tied with that decision.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Sorokin Having a Vezina Trophy-Worthy Season
The New York Islanders have had a roller coaster ride of a season so far. Inconsistency has been an issue for the team as they have seen winning streaks turn into dry spells and lengthy losing streaks. However, one consistent area has been in between the pipes. Despite a 14-14-2 record, goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been a rock in the net for New York. His play has given the team plenty of opportunities to win hockey games, only to be squandered by a lack of offensive support.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Potential Trade Targets & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is continuing to be linked to the Bruins. Furthermore, with the trade deadline less than two months away, Boston has several different potential trade targets to consider if they feel that the Canucks’ asking price for Horvat is too high.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need To Shuffle Up Lines To Rekindle Their Fire
The Buffalo Sabres are suffering from a cold spell and constant roster movements will only make things worse. In the wake of another loss to a top-end team, they have continued to look flat beyond only a handful of players contributing. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Tyson Jost all have been the best players the Sabres have in recent games, and it is time that coach Don Granato starts moving the lines around to maximize the abilities of each of them.
Comments / 0