The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks
From the moment he first laced his skates in Toronto, Ilya Mikheyev was a fan favorite. Quick with a smile and courageously speaking a second language, he became a media darling. He especially caught fans’ attention when he stated that Canadians must be a bit wonky because they didn’t like soup (he actually didn’t quite say it that way).
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Tavares & Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a classic goalie battle on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Although the Maple Leafs have a good record when Auston Matthews is out with injury (since the start of the 2021-22 season, they’ve put up an 8-2-0 record without Matthews), they missed him last night. The team struggled to find offence and generate much with the man advantage.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
What if Oilers’ Evan Bouchard is Little More Than Tyson Barrie 2.0?
Fairly or unfairly, Tyson Barrie often gets ragged on in the Edmonton market for being too offensively gifted, but not defensively sound. He’s a bonafide weapon on the power play and he consistently puts up points (30 points in 43 games for the Oilers this season), but because he’s not known as a shutdown defender, his name is regularly tossed out there when trades are mentioned in connection to anything GM Ken Holland might be looking at.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Need Vladar in Net for Remainder of 5-Game Road Trip
The Calgary Flames beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back, securing a much-needed two points in the Western Conference standings. Right now, the Flames (49 points) are holding off the Edmonton Oilers (47) and Blues (45) in a tightly contested wild card race.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Depth Key to 2022-23 Playoff Appearance
After the New Jersey Devils’ 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, I did some digging and found two interesting statistics. This season the team is 5-0-0 when Jesper Boqvist collects a point and 4-0-0 when Michael McLeod records a goal. It serves as a reminder that if...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Klingberg, Silfverberg & More
The tough times have continued into 2023 for the Anaheim Ducks as they closed out their franchise-record 10-game homestand on a three-game losing streak. They have mustered just five goals in those three games while conceding 19. They currently sit 30th overall in the standings 43 games into the season.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Midseason Awards
When I wrote this same article last season, it was filled with disappointment as the Winnipeg Jets were sitting 12th in the Western Conference and failing to live up to their expectations. Fast forward one year, and you could not have scripted a better start to the season for the organization. They hold a record of 26-14-1, which is good for second-best in the Western Conference. They have seemingly weathered the injury storm, as Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Nikolaj Ehlers all made their return on Jan 6.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken 2022-23 Midseason Awards
The Seattle Kraken have officially hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and what a 41-game stretch it has been. The organization is currently on a seven-game winning streak, and their 54 points in 41 games is just six off their total from the 2021-22 season. From strong team performances to surprise individual efforts, Seattle’s second season in the NHL has fans in the Pacific Northwest dreaming of a potential Stanley Cup. With all this in mind, here are four Kraken midseason awards for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
The Calgary Flames’ big 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 12 marked their 43rd outing of the season, putting them just past the midway point of the 2022-23 campaign. Suffice to say, things have been anything but smooth sailing for this club so far, though they have still managed to do enough to this point, as their 49 points have them sitting in the top wild-card position in the Western Conference.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Panthers’ Sam Bennett
The Florida Panthers are a team to watch leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. General manager (GM) Bill Zito is in a very tough spot as the team currently sits six points out of Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and have a number of teams to leap frog. The Panthers also have played more games than most of the teams they are chasing so all in all, not an ideal position to try and make the postseason.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Offseason Additions Mid-Season Report
The 2022 offseason was president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin’s first with the Vancouver Canucks. The organization signed multiple players to add skill to the top six and two-way players. Additionally, the team made one trade to create cap space. Andrei Kuzmenko highlights the...
The Hockey Writers
Thunderbirds’ Hofer & Highmore Headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The St. Louis Blues affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the Springfield Thunderbirds, who have taken a step back this season. However, there are still plenty of exciting things going on in Springfield. They had two players named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic — forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Joel Hofer.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 P.K. Subban Moments with Canadiens
In the unlikely event it’s up for debate, yes, the host Montreal Canadiens did the right thing honoring P.K. Subban prior to their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. Regardless of whether or not you liked the admittedly polarizing former Habs defenseman, you have to admit it was at the very least the classy thing to do.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Could Target Vejmelka as 1B to Vanecek
Goaltending is the primary reason a team swims or sinks in the NHL. Just look at the New Jersey Devils. In 2021-22, they used seven different goalies due to injuries to Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier and finished with the second-worst save percentage (SV%) in the league. Now just past the halfway point of this season, their team SV% of .905 ranks 13th in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth
When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
