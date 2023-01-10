Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Midseason Awards 2022-23
The Vancouver Canucks have officially hit the midway point of their season, holding a 17-21-3 record through their first 41 games. While it is safe to say it has not gone the way they expected, there have been some positives with certain players stepping up throughout the season. Here is...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Alex Stalock
When the Chicago Blackhawks signed goaltender Alex Stalock, expectations weren’t exactly high. The 35-year-old had played just one NHL game over the last two seasons while dealing with myocarditis, and there were naturally concerns about how he’d adjust back to the NHL, especially on a bad-by-design Blackhawks roster.
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Canadiens Predictions for 2023
The Montreal Canadiens have hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 season and while their overall record is better than last year at this time, it’s clear the team is still suffering through rebuilding pains and the roster remains a work in progress with significant holes to fill. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Tavares & Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a classic goalie battle on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Although the Maple Leafs have a good record when Auston Matthews is out with injury (since the start of the 2021-22 season, they’ve put up an 8-2-0 record without Matthews), they missed him last night. The team struggled to find offence and generate much with the man advantage.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks
From the moment he first laced his skates in Toronto, Ilya Mikheyev was a fan favorite. Quick with a smile and courageously speaking a second language, he became a media darling. He especially caught fans’ attention when he stated that Canadians must be a bit wonky because they didn’t like soup (he actually didn’t quite say it that way).
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Would Be Making Risky Bet Trading for Flyers’ Provorov
Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently stated in his “32 Thoughts” Podcast that the Philadelphia Flyers and defenceman Ivan Provorov might be reaching a point where it’s time for both parties to part ways. At first glance, the blueliner checks a lot of boxes for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a young, left-shooting defenceman who averages over 23 minutes of ice time and has four 30-plus point seasons in his seven-year career.
The Hockey Writers
3 Devils Who Can Join Jack Hughes at the All-Star Game
Anticipation always builds around the NHL’s annual All-Star Game, and this year is no exception. Each team will send a representative to the event, and this season, fans will have a say in who receives the last few roster spots. The New Jersey Devils are already sending superstar Jack Hughes to Sunrise, and it’s easy to see why. The 21-year-old has an astounding 49 points in 41 games and is quickly establishing himself as one of the future faces of the league.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need To Shuffle Up Lines To Rekindle Their Fire
The Buffalo Sabres are suffering from a cold spell and constant roster movements will only make things worse. In the wake of another loss to a top-end team, they have continued to look flat beyond only a handful of players contributing. Alex Tuch, Owen Power, and Tyson Jost all have been the best players the Sabres have in recent games, and it is time that coach Don Granato starts moving the lines around to maximize the abilities of each of them.
The Hockey Writers
What if Oilers’ Evan Bouchard is Little More Than Tyson Barrie 2.0?
Fairly or unfairly, Tyson Barrie often gets ragged on in the Edmonton market for being too offensively gifted, but not defensively sound. He’s a bonafide weapon on the power play and he consistently puts up points (30 points in 43 games for the Oilers this season), but because he’s not known as a shutdown defender, his name is regularly tossed out there when trades are mentioned in connection to anything GM Ken Holland might be looking at.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Loss vs Wild – 1/12/2023
The New York Islanders were looking to bounce back from a shootout loss but instead played arguably their worst game of the season. They had a 1-0 lead with only 10 minutes left in the game but allowed three unanswered goals to lose to the Minnesota Wild. To make the loss more defeating, the first goal the Islanders allowed, they were on the power play, and the Wild go-ahead goal came two minutes later.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 P.K. Subban Moments with Canadiens
In the unlikely event it’s up for debate, yes, the host Montreal Canadiens did the right thing honoring P.K. Subban prior to their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Jan. 13. Regardless of whether or not you liked the admittedly polarizing former Habs defenseman, you have to admit it was at the very least the classy thing to do.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Takeaways From First Half of 2022-23 Season
The Calgary Flames’ big 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 12 marked their 43rd outing of the season, putting them just past the midway point of the 2022-23 campaign. Suffice to say, things have been anything but smooth sailing for this club so far, though they have still managed to do enough to this point, as their 49 points have them sitting in the top wild-card position in the Western Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Thunderbirds’ Hofer & Highmore Headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The St. Louis Blues affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL) is the Springfield Thunderbirds, who have taken a step back this season. However, there are still plenty of exciting things going on in Springfield. They had two players named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic — forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Joel Hofer.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 6-2 Win in Anaheim is Encouraging, But Concerns Remain
The Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game winless skid with their first road victory of the new year, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (Jan. 11). Klim Kostin scored twice for the Oilers, who also got goals from Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Jack Campbell made 21 saves to win his second consecutive start.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Forward Line Predictions When Evander Kane Returns
Evander Kane’s return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup is nearing after he has been practicing with the team and ramping up his conditioning. He has been out since the start of November recovering from a brutal wrist injury and the team has had to rely on some replacements to fill the hole.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Klingberg, Silfverberg & More
The tough times have continued into 2023 for the Anaheim Ducks as they closed out their franchise-record 10-game homestand on a three-game losing streak. They have mustered just five goals in those three games while conceding 19. They currently sit 30th overall in the standings 43 games into the season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Could Target Vejmelka as 1B to Vanecek
Goaltending is the primary reason a team swims or sinks in the NHL. Just look at the New Jersey Devils. In 2021-22, they used seven different goalies due to injuries to Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier and finished with the second-worst save percentage (SV%) in the league. Now just past the halfway point of this season, their team SV% of .905 ranks 13th in the NHL.
