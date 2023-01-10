Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Meet your new Colorado House leadership | CRONIN & LOEVY
The November 2022 state legislative elections in Colorado were swept by the Democrats. The lower house of the state legislature — the state House of Representatives — is now in session at the state capitol in Denver. There are 46 Democrats and 19 Republicans. The Colorado state legislature...
Washington Examiner
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
Polis administration announces innovative housing incentive program
The Innovative Housing Incentive Program (IHIP), announced today by Governor Polis and the Business Funding & Incentives Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), introduces new funding opportunities to support the development and expansion of Colorado’s innovative housing manufacturing businesses. Based on the understanding that strong economic development includes job creation and the development of attainable housing, IHIP will foster both across Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona's shipping container wall coming down at southern border | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers was largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the hulking red, gold...
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
KDVR.com
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Denver Fire Department conducts ice...
Should TABOR surplus dollars fund teacher salaries?
Some lawmakers think surplus dollars money that exceeds the limit put upheld by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) could fix it.
coloradopolitics.com
The consummate honorable Colorado politician | SLOAN
My favorite Scott McInnis story transpired shortly after the former Congressman assumed his latest role as Mesa County Commissioner, back in 2015. He spoke to me on several occasions about the deplorable condition of the Colorado-Utah state marker on Highway 50, lamenting how a visitor’s first welcome to the Centennial State from the west was a crumbling, decaying, graffiti-strewn slab that depressingly belied its original glory. He grew ever more frustrated as his attempts to address the problem of refurbishing the marker were met with the usual, and grating, bureaucratic obstacles.
coloradopolitics.com
An 'adult' conversation about Colorado education | NOONAN
The Colorado State Board of Education says Commerce City’s Adams 14 school board members would “develop trust” with the University Prep (UPrep) charter network of Denver if they focused on the district’s students rather than on “adult” issues. That view presumes the Adams 14 Board members’ “adult” back and forth with the UPrep charter network isn’t focused on children.
International Sportsmen’s Expo opens to outdoor enthusiasts
If you are thinking about getting out and enjoying the Colorado outdoors in 2023, you should check out this year's International Sportsmen's Expo at the Colorado Convention Center.
coloradopolitics.com
Give Colorado’s small businesses a break | Colorado Springs Gazette
“Could it get any worse for small business?” asks the state’s top small-business advocacy group in a statement sent to the press this week. The answer to that question, says the National Association of Independent Business in Colorado, is “unfortunately, yes.”. It adds, “And perhaps the Colorado...
Broomfield City Council sends strong message by approving several new gun laws
There were over 280 gun homicides in the state last year and there have already been 10 just two weeks into this year, according to Colorado Ceasefire.In Broomfield and in the state capitol, stricter gun laws are being introduced, but pro-gun groups say they won't pass without legal challenge. Gun violence prevention advocates are applauding Broomfield City Council for approving several new gun laws. "I think it's great that they are taking a step and I would say cautiously taking the step to protect the people of their community and begin to lead the way in Colorado," said Eileen McCarron, president of...
coloradopolitics.com
Top-of-mind values to tackle Colorado tax reform | OPINION
Once the echoes of opening day speeches fade and Colorado lawmakers settle in to solve some of Colorado’s biggest fiscal challenges, the daunting trade-offs required to deliver promised property tax relief will come into focus. The unavoidable reality is Colorado lawmakers cannot afford to backfill in any meaningful way...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
agjournalonline.com
Boebert begins new term after narrow win
RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
coloradosun.com
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs
When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
