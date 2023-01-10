Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Can Be Partners on a Blockbuster Trade
There are still 49 days remaining until the NHL trade deadline on March 3 at o’clock. The Boston Bruins are setting themselves up for what they hope will be a long postseason one more time with a veteran core seeking to add another Stanley Cup championship to their resume. Right now, they sit on top of the NHL standings with a 32-5-4 record and a league-best 68 points. Despite the historic start to the season, there are going to be additions needed to strengthen the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken 2022-23 Midseason Awards
The Seattle Kraken have officially hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 season, and what a 41-game stretch it has been. The organization is currently on a seven-game winning streak, and their 54 points in 41 games is just six off their total from the 2021-22 season. From strong team performances to surprise individual efforts, Seattle’s second season in the NHL has fans in the Pacific Northwest dreaming of a potential Stanley Cup. With all this in mind, here are four Kraken midseason awards for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Western Conference Road Trip Will Test Team
Starting on Saturday, Jan. 14, the Tampa Bay Lightning will embark on a five-game road trip that will go a long way in determining whether or not they can hold onto their current playoff spot. They look to improve on their previous three-game road trip, which saw them earn only two points via a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. After taking advantage of many home games in December, the Lightning will face what may be their most difficult road test of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks By the Numbers: Midseason Report
The Chicago Blackhawks are officially halfway through their 2022-23 season. The Seattle Kraken game on Jan. 14 marked the 41st contest of this 82-game campaign. Their record is currently 11-26-4, good for 26 points and last in the league. This is right on track with the team’s plan to obtain a top pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In other words, the focus is definitely more on success in the future than success in the present.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Panthers’ Sam Bennett
The Florida Panthers are a team to watch leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. General manager (GM) Bill Zito is in a very tough spot as the team currently sits six points out of Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and have a number of teams to leap frog. The Panthers also have played more games than most of the teams they are chasing so all in all, not an ideal position to try and make the postseason.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Coyotes, Jets, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Ottawa Senators are interested in Matt Dumba and insiders have them linked to another defenseman too. The Arizona Coyotes are expected to be sellers and they might move a goaltender many thought was untouchable. The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly buyers, but very strategic ones, and the San Jose Sharks want an incredible return if they’re going to trade Erik Karlsson. Finally, is Auston Matthews back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs?
The Hockey Writers
Naming the NHL’s 2022-23 Underrated Analytics All-Stars
The NHL recently passed the midway point of the 2022-23 season and named the first batch of players to represent their teams at the 2023 All-Star Game, consisting of 32 players. This group featured familiar names such as Connor McDavid, Alexander Ovechkin, and Sidney Crosby, several of the league’s best and brightest.
The Hockey Writers
Leo Carlsson May Be a Good Fit for the Red Wings
Already being regarded as one of the best European prospects heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, Leo Carlsson caught some major attention over the course of the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC). For the teams that might be falling low enough in the standings to warrant a high draft pick, he’s certainly someone to be excited about.
The Hockey Writers
2023 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings
Welcome back to my 2023 NHL Draft Rankings. With the World Junior Hockey Championship coming to a thrilling conclusion, the attention for many in the scouting and prospect world begins to shift their focus to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. This year’s crop continues to be as a deep of...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Takeaways From Win vs. 1st-Place Golden Knights
It saw their fewest goals scored, most goals allowed, and smallest margin of victory during their current three-game road winning streak. But the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-3 defeat of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday (Jan. 14) was also easily the most impressive and important of their three straight triumphs.
The Hockey Writers
Tampa Bay Lightning Midseason Grades
The Tampa Bay Lightning played their 41st game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The Bolts won by a final score of 4-2. That win keeps them comfortably in third place in the Atlantic Division, just four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning started the season 5-4, having lost three of their first four games. Since then, they’re playing better on both sides of the puck, with talent emerging in some unexpected areas. So, with half the season gone, let’s examine how they have fared so far in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi
The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Zacha, Extension Candidates & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins have inked Pavel Zacha to a contract extension. Following this news, could it mean that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will now be working to sign more pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) to new contracts before the season is over?
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Would Be Making Risky Bet Trading for Flyers’ Provorov
Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman recently stated in his “32 Thoughts” Podcast that the Philadelphia Flyers and defenceman Ivan Provorov might be reaching a point where it’s time for both parties to part ways. At first glance, the blueliner checks a lot of boxes for the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a young, left-shooting defenceman who averages over 23 minutes of ice time and has four 30-plus point seasons in his seven-year career.
The Hockey Writers
3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele
There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Klingberg, Silfverberg & More
The tough times have continued into 2023 for the Anaheim Ducks as they closed out their franchise-record 10-game homestand on a three-game losing streak. They have mustered just five goals in those three games while conceding 19. They currently sit 30th overall in the standings 43 games into the season.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Mikheyev & His Season With the Canucks
From the moment he first laced his skates in Toronto, Ilya Mikheyev was a fan favorite. Quick with a smile and courageously speaking a second language, he became a media darling. He especially caught fans’ attention when he stated that Canadians must be a bit wonky because they didn’t like soup (he actually didn’t quite say it that way).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Jake Walman Is Proving His Worth
When the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Nick Leddy to the St. Louis Blues at last season’s trade deadline, the package the Red Wings received was filled with intrigue. First, they received a second round pick in the 2023 draft, a draft that is being characterized by its overall depth. Second, they received veteran forward Oskar Sundqvist, a player that has seamlessly fit into the Red Wings’ lineup and, more importantly, their locker room. The last piece, however, was perhaps the most intriguing. The third piece Detroit received was defenseman Jake Walman, a 26-year-old defenseman who had played just 57 games with the Blues since he was drafted in the third round of the 2014 draft.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, A Kraken Alert & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded nicely this week after the penalty-filled fiasco against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, Jan. 6. They started the week with a short, two-game homestand by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 (Jan. 10) and holding on to a third-period lead after almost letting a three-goal advantage slip away in beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 (Jan. 12). On Saturday, Jan. 14, they kicked off a five-game road trip with a well-played 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
National Media Misses on Jets and Bowness Again
Once again, the Winnipeg Jets have been disrespected and overlooked for essentially being a small market team. The NHL Broadcasters Association published its Coach of the Year vote at the halfway point of the season, and somehow Rick Bowness was not in their top 5. Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins was the runaway leader in voting, and with good reason. But I question Pete DeBoer (second) of the Dallas Stars and Rod Brind’Amour (fourth) of the Carolina Hurricanes being ahead of Bowness. The Jets have a better record than the Hurricanes and beat them 4-1 in their only meeting; while the Stars are tied with them, have played one more game, dropped two of three to the Jets, and have identical winning percentages as of Jan. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0