Once again, the Winnipeg Jets have been disrespected and overlooked for essentially being a small market team. The NHL Broadcasters Association published its Coach of the Year vote at the halfway point of the season, and somehow Rick Bowness was not in their top 5. Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins was the runaway leader in voting, and with good reason. But I question Pete DeBoer (second) of the Dallas Stars and Rod Brind’Amour (fourth) of the Carolina Hurricanes being ahead of Bowness. The Jets have a better record than the Hurricanes and beat them 4-1 in their only meeting; while the Stars are tied with them, have played one more game, dropped two of three to the Jets, and have identical winning percentages as of Jan. 14, 2022.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO