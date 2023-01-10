Read full article on original website
Related
12tomatoes.com
Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits
An impossibly easy and delicious dessert. So, basic ol’ biscuits are a wonderful thing. But these are not those. These are dessert biscuits, and I’m not saying they’re even more wonderful but they are certainly amazing. Imagine the soft and sweet spice of apple pie filling combined with fluffy biscuits and then top it all off with a sweet and sticky glaze. That’s these Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits in a nutshell!
12tomatoes.com
Creamy Mushroom Gorgonzola Fettuccine
Creamy doesn’t even begin to describe it. It’s no secret that I love mushrooms, but in pasta sauces they can sometimes fade away and blend into the background. Not so with this creamy mushroom gorgonzola fettuccine. They are the star of the show, along with some tangy gorgonzola cheese. There’s a mix of mushrooms in this recipe but you can use whichever are your favorite (or are on sale at the grocery).
12tomatoes.com
Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet
A quick-as-can-be one-pan meal that always satisfies. When I’m not quite sure what to make for dinner, a skillet meal can always save the day. And it can do it in quick order! Take this Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet as an example — it’s just a handful of ingredients, it’ll take you less time to make than it takes to watch your favorite TV show, you only have one dish to wash, and yet you end up with one delicious homemade dinner on the table. It’s as comforting as the classic sandwich, but won’t weigh you down quite as much.
12tomatoes.com
Coconut Milk Cauliflower Soup
When the weather is chilly (and even when it’s not) sometimes you want a warm, comforting bowl of soup. This easy coconut milk cauliflower soup is a healthy way to get a serving of veggies in and the taste is so creamy. To accompany two ingredients that are common...
12tomatoes.com
Italian Tomato Salad
For a quick side dish or appetizer this Italian tomato salad hits the spot. It’s lovely on its own, but it’s also great when spooned over some crusty bread, too. The flavor is fresh and so quick to make that it’s easily a go-to recipe. I love that the ease of preparation for the pay off of flavor you get with this simple dish makes it a really smooth addition to even busy dinners.
12tomatoes.com
Parmesan Pasta Soup
You hear all the time that simple is best and I’m pretty sure this Parmesan Pasta Soup proves it once and for all. See, this is a soup with just five ingredients (you can count that on one hand!) and yet it’s so comforting and delicious that you wouldn’t wish for a single thing more in it. It’s a light and brothy affair where the parmesan and garlic shine… and since parmesan and garlic are two of my very favorite things, I’m not complaining one bit.
gordonramsayclub.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Comments / 0