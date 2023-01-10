Hank Williams Jr. returning to Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN – Hank Williams Jr. announced a 2023 tour that makes its sixth stop June 10 at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Alt-country band Old Crow Medicine Show will be the support act.

Williams' rugged brand of rocking country spawned hits like "Family Tradition," "All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)" and "A Country Boy Can Survive."

A notable Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Williams continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music in 2022 with his genre-crossing "Rich White Honky Blues," debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts. The collaboration between Williams and Grammy-winning producer Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys featured live versions of classics from blues legends Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside and Muddy Waters.