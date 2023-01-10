ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Police seek suspect in shooting that killed 2 at Racine bar

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0qPA_0k9k4yqE00

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s a suspect in a New Year’s shooting at a bar that left two people dead, including the owner.

Authorities said Monday that Abdullah Rashada, 24, is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 1 shooting at Rerun’s Lounge. The shooting inside the bar killed its owner, Avery T. Stewart, 66, and Billy R. Petty, 56, both of Racine.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies. He is known to go by “AJ” and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are looking for Rashada, who is described as a Black male, 5′11 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about Rashada’s whereabouts to contact Racine police investigator Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Officer Mike Seeger with the U.S. Marshals Taskforce at 262-939-2437.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
