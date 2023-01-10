ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online? It depends where you live

By Addy Bink
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyXY4_0k9k4xxV00

(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history .

Ready to try your luck at such a large prize but don’t want to wait in line at a grocery store or gas station? In some states, you can.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, except these five , as well as Washington, D.C. In some, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online.

Mega Millions jackpot becomes one of the nation’s largest: Here are the 10 others

In some states, Mega Millions players can use third-party service options to purchase tickets. Lotto.com, for example, purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player. Players in Arkansas, Colorado , Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can use this service, according to Lotto.com .

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon . In Oklahoma and Indiana , players can build their ticket on the state lottery’s app but need to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print the ticket.

In these states, the lotteries sell tickets on their own websites: Georgia , Illinois , Kentucky , Michigan , New Hampshire , North Carolina , North Dakota , Pennsylvania , and Virginia . Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Not sure how to play Mega Millions? Here’s what you need to know

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets online: Arizona , Arkansas , California , Connecticut , Delaware , Florida , Idaho , Iowa , Kansas , Louisiana , Maryland , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Montana , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , New Mexico , Ohio , Oregon , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Texas , Vermont , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin , and Wyoming .

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo […]
BUFFALO, NY
WDTN

Do you know what individual M&M’s candies are called?

While it’s technically not incorrect to call an individual M&M’s candy an “M&M,” the brand’s parent company — Mars, Incorporated — refers to each colorful bit of candy-coated chocolate by another term.
WDTN

One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy