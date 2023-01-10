Jeanette Broughman Tucker – 61

Jeanette Marie Broughman Tucker, age 61, of 49 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her residence.

Jeanette was born September 28, 1961 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia to the late Eugene Oliver Broughman, Jr. and Vivian Conner Broughman McClung. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a child care provider for her family. She enjoyed cooking, her grandfur babies, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Allen Tucker and her step mother, Patsy Broughman.

She is survived by two daughters, Kristin Gregg and husband Aaron of Clifton Forge and Heidi Unroe and fiancée Billy of Low Moor; a brother, Randy Broughman and wife Heidi of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Jeremiah Davis, Jordan Davis, Kendra Davis, Nicholas Anderson, Andrea Anderson, and Kira Anderson; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dixie and Angel.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. The family will visit with friends on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

