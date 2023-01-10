Read full article on original website
How to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to use Bionic Reading in Firefox on Windows 11/10. Bionic Reading (invented by Renato Casutt) is an interesting method in which the most concise parts of words (called artificial fixation points) are highlighted that help to guide your eyes over the text. In simple words, the first few letters (say 2,3, etc.) or different parts of the words available in a text or paragraph are made bold (like The Windows Club) to focus on reading. So, instead of reading an entire word, your mind can remember the whole word quickly which can also be a bit helpful in speed reading.
Best MKV player apps for Windows 11/10
If you have MKV files and you want to play them on your computer, you must have an app that supports the MKV format. That is why you can download these MKV player apps for Windows 11 and Windows 10 and play almost any video without any problem. There are...
How to change Scratch Disk location in Photoshop
If you want to change the Scratch Disk location in Photoshop, here is how you can do that. It is not possible to change the scratch disk location without opening Photoshop on Windows 11/10 PC. That is why you need to open the Photoshop Settings panel to get the job done. It is handy when you get the Scratch Disk Full error while using this photo editing application on your computer.
Fix Microsoft Store Error Code 0x00000000 in Windows 11/10
You may get the Microsoft Store Error Code 0x00000000 when you try to download, install, or update apps on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 device. This post is intended to provide working fixes affected PC users can apply to resolve the issue easily. When this issue occurs on your...
Fix AmdRyzenMasterDriver.sys Blue Screen error on Windows 11/10
AMD Ryzen is a very popular computer processor and has found a significant base among gaming laptops. However, a few users reported a Blue Screen of Death error associated with the AmdRyzenMasterDriver.sys file. If you encounter this error on your system, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Fix 0x80070016, The device does not recognize the command error
In this post, we will see how to fix 0x80070016, The device does not recognize the command error. This error usually occurs while creating a Hyper-V Replica on Windows Server. Hyper-V Replica allows the users to create a virtual machine that is an exact copy of another virtual machine. It also copies the data of an existing virtual machine to the new virtual machine faster. Some users encountered this error code 0x80070016 while using the Hyper-V replication process on Windows Server.
How to use Version History in Google Docs
Google Docs is one of the best options for editing documents online. It also lets you download a document in Microsoft Word format and is a good competitor to it. It automatically saves your document and creates a backup of any changes you made to a document. Google Docs saves all these changes in the form of version history. You can use this version history to view the changes you made in your document and restore those changes. And, in this post, we will show you how to use Version History in Google Docs.
How to Back Up and Transfer Wi-Fi Passwords from one PC to another
Windows automatically creates a profile for each WiFi you connect to access the internet in order to make it easy to connect to them some other time on your computer. However, what happens if you format your computer and all the data is lost or if you switch to a new computer and need the WiFi profiles saved on your old machine? For the reasons mentioned above, knowing how to back up and transfer passwords from one PC to another is very useful and can be helpful in case you find yourself in any of those situations. In this post, we’ll go through several techniques for simply creating WiFi password backups and transferring them from one machine to another.
How to scan an Image with Gimp
GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is a free open-source, cross-platform image editing software. GIMP has a lot of advanced features like some of the top graphic editing software, so it is used by professionals and hobbyists. With is a free alternative to some of the top paid graphic software available. GIMP is also able to connect to your scanner so that you can scan directly to GIMP. It would be good to learn how to get GIMP to recognize your scanner so that you can scan an Image.
Fix 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) Camera Error on Windows 11/10
Are you experiencing error code 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) in the Windows Camera app? Several Windows users have reported getting this error code 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) when they open their Camera app. The full error message that users get is as follows:. We need your permission. To use this app, open Privacy settings,...
Fix Bug Check Error Code 0x00000133 ntoskrnl.exe
If you receive Error code 0x00000133 with Crash address ntoskrnl.exe, resulting in BSOD, this post will help you resolve the problem. The error occurs because of GPU drivers, specifically reported for AMD GPU drivers in Windows 11/10. What is ntoskrnl.exe?. The kernel image, referred to as ntoskrnl.exe, is a critical...
We had a problem installing your Office programs [Fix]
Are you experiencing the “We had a problem installing your Office programs” error message while installing Office on your Windows PC? According to several users, they can’t install Office on their computers and keep getting the “Couldn’t install” error prompt. The full error message that is shown is as follows:
How to reduce the size of attached Pictures in Outlook
In this tutorial, we will explain the steps on how to reduce the size of attached pictures in Outlook. People often send attachments. An attachment represents a document or link to a document contained in a document. An attachment can be Microsoft documents, pictures, or PDF files. When people attach a picture as a file, the picture will not be placed in the body of the message; it will place under the message subject. When the attachment of the image is inserted, you will see a small image of the picture along with the name and size of the picture. In Outlook, people can reduce the size of attached pictures, especially if they are too large to send.
Quick Links not showing or Button missing or greyed out in Edge
If you fire up the Edge browser on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you may notice on the new Tab page that Quick Links is not showing. In some reported cases, the toggle On/Off button for the option to Show quick links is either missing or greyed out in the browser Settings page. This post offers applicable fixes to this issue.
Windows keeps installing old Intel Graphics Driver
Windows Updates can also roll out driver updates. Some users have reported that Windows 11 or Windows 10 keeps pushing an older driver version even though a new update is available, i.e., the built-in Windows Update utility installs an older version of the driver rather than the most recent one. This post will share how you can fix the problem where Windows Update forces older versions of Intel Integrated Graphics Driver.
How to open Component Services in Windows 11/10
There are multiple ways to open Windows Component Services in Windows 11/10, and here we have listed almost all the methods. For example, you can use Command Prompt, Taskbar search box, File Explorer, Control Panel, etc., to open this utility on Windows computers. How to open Component Services in Windows...
How to create a Chalkboard Background in PowerPoint
Have you ever thought to create a chalkboard background in your presentation in PowerPoint? A chalkboard is a blackboard that has the writing of chalk on it. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a chalkboard background in PowerPoint. How to create a Chalkboard Background in PowerPoint. Follow...
Android apps are not working on Windows 11/10
Many Android users enjoy running their Android apps on their Windows laptops since it offers thrills and leads to more productivity. But for so long, this has been done only with the help of third-party emulators like Bluestack. Fortunately, Windows now includes native Android software known as Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). With the help of this tool, you can easily run your favorite Android applications on PCs running Windows 11 and some versions of Windows 10. But what can you do if Android apps not working on your PC?
How to enable Local Security Authority (LSA) Protection in Windows 11
This post explains how to enable Local Security Authority (LSA) Protection in Windows 11. Local Security Authority is one of the several critical functions of the Windows security subsystem that authenticates a user’s identity during the sign-in process on a local computer. It verifies password changes and login attempts, creates access tokens for single sign-in sessions, and performs other Windows authentication and authorization-related tasks.
Fix Xbox Payment Error Code C101A007
Are you also annoyed by the Xbox Payment Error Code C101A007? You are not alone, as many users have reported this issue recently. There can be several reasons behind the problem. This error prevents you from purchasing games from the Xbox store. Usually, this error occurs due to unauthorized payment or suspicious activity from your account, and this post will help you resolve the problem.
