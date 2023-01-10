Windows automatically creates a profile for each WiFi you connect to access the internet in order to make it easy to connect to them some other time on your computer. However, what happens if you format your computer and all the data is lost or if you switch to a new computer and need the WiFi profiles saved on your old machine? For the reasons mentioned above, knowing how to back up and transfer passwords from one PC to another is very useful and can be helpful in case you find yourself in any of those situations. In this post, we’ll go through several techniques for simply creating WiFi password backups and transferring them from one machine to another.

