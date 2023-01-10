Read full article on original website
At least 68 people are dead in central Nepal after a passenger jet with 72 people on board crashed into a gorge near a residential area on Sunday morning. Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals including four Russians, two Koreans and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland. The Yeti Airlines jet was flying from the capital Kathmandu to the tourist haven of Pokhara, about 80 miles west when witnesses say it flew low over a heavily populated area and then spun out of control, leaving a massive crater in the ground. At least one infant was confirmed dead in the disaster. Read it at CNN
Dick Savitt obituary
Dick Savitt, who has died aged 95, was one of the most controversial tennis players of his era. Not for the manner in which he won Wimbledon in 1951 nor, indeed, the Australian Championships the same year, but for his fractious relationship with the US Lawn Tennis Association and the Davis Cup captain of the time, Frank Shields.
Poverty in UK could increase death rates during or after pregnancy, warns WHO
The cost of living crisis could exacerbate Britain’s already woeful rates of women dying during and after pregnancy, the World Health Organization has warned, with health inequalities becoming starker as more expectant mothers are plunged into poverty. The UK is falling behind most comparable European countries, as 9.6 mothers...
