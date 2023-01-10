Read full article on original website
San Antonio police searching for two suspects accused of shooting teen in the leg
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a West Side shooting that left one teen injured Sunday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Paso Del Sur and Medida St. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man with a...
Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong
SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects
SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Investigators look into cause of fire at abandoned home on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at an abandoned home on the West Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home off San Fernando Street near South General McMullen. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames...
Two young kids struck by pickup truck while attempting to cross dark lit street
SAN ANTONIO – Two young kids were struck by a pickup truck when attempting to cross a street. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and East White Road. According to officials, the two young boys (ages 9 and 16) were selling candy...
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
Pleasanton puts on benefit for mother who lost hands and feet
A town of nearly 11,000 people south of San Antonio, are doing everything they can to lift up the Pacheco family. "It kind of shows you what a small town can do," says Jacob Pacheco, a Pleasanton ISD coach of six years. Pacheco has had a tough and life-changing couple of months.
"Fix the man's car!" Father fights Hertz Car Rental to make good on insurance claim
Having an accident while driving a rental car is the last thing you want to deal with on vacation or during a business trip. Paying for rental car insurance covers you and other drivers. That hasn't been the case for one San Antonio man who was hit by a man...
Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
Send us your photos of this warm and breezy Sunday weather
SAN ANTONIO - Here's a look at the forecast for this week. Enjoying today's weather? CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos... Partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. South winds will gust 25-35mph. Highs in the mid-70s. More clouds move in tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.
Parental leave expanded to 12 paid weeks for all military members
SAN ANTONIO--The Department of Defense is doubling the amount of time parents can stay home with their new children. All servicemembers will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave whether they're birthing a child, or fostering or adopting one. Officials at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio say...
ACE Mentorship aims to build better futures
A mentorship program is offering up skills to help high school students learn more about how to get into architecture, engineering and construction. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater San Antonio was created in 2006. Fox News Midday talks with Lori Peery, Director of Construction Technology, and Jeremiah Gonzalez, who...
