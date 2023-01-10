ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Teenage suspect arrested for vape cartridge deal gone wrong

SAN ANTONIO – According to authorities, Zane West, 17, was arrested Saturday night. The San Antonio Police Department said the incident happened near the 16400 block of Henderson Pass around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. The affidavit states that a 17-year-old victim was meeting up with some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teen shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot over a vape cartridge deal that went wrong. Around 1:26 a.m. police responded to the 16400 block of Henderson Pass at the Summit of Henderson Pass Apartment homes for a shooting in progress. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 8-year-old with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATED: Ryan was been found by SAPD around noon Sunday. Have you seen Ryan Jesse Cole? The 8-year-old boy has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300-block of NW Military Drive on the North Side. Ryan has short straight brown hair, stands 4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

After two years, police continue to search for capital murder suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Days away from the anniversary of the crime, police are still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the capital murder of Vanessa Mujica and Kyle Waren. The San Antonio Police Department says that the murder happened around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at 8349 Culebra Road in the parking lot of McDonald's on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pleasanton puts on benefit for mother who lost hands and feet

A town of nearly 11,000 people south of San Antonio, are doing everything they can to lift up the Pacheco family. "It kind of shows you what a small town can do," says Jacob Pacheco, a Pleasanton ISD coach of six years. Pacheco has had a tough and life-changing couple of months.
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Blood donors could win a PlayStation 5 at local event

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissues center has teamed up with Chancla Academy to host a blood drive for National Blood Donor Month. If you are interested in donating, the event begins Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jefferson Bodega at 1005 Donaldson Avenue on San Antonio's Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Send us your photos of this warm and breezy Sunday weather

SAN ANTONIO - Here's a look at the forecast for this week. Enjoying today's weather? CLICK HERE to share your photos and videos... Partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. South winds will gust 25-35mph. Highs in the mid-70s. More clouds move in tonight, with lows in the mid-50s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Parental leave expanded to 12 paid weeks for all military members

SAN ANTONIO--The Department of Defense is doubling the amount of time parents can stay home with their new children. All servicemembers will now get 12 weeks of paid parental leave whether they're birthing a child, or fostering or adopting one. Officials at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ACE Mentorship aims to build better futures

A mentorship program is offering up skills to help high school students learn more about how to get into architecture, engineering and construction. The ACE Mentor Program of Greater San Antonio was created in 2006. Fox News Midday talks with Lori Peery, Director of Construction Technology, and Jeremiah Gonzalez, who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

