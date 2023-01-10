Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally
Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday. Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Warns of Default, Looks to Amend BlockFi Loan
Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (BITF) might have already, or may in the future, stop making installment payments on a $20 million loan from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi, effectively defaulting on the loan, the firmsaid in a press release on Friday. As a result, Bitfarms is looking to modify the loan.
CoinDesk
Citi Says Solana Blockchain Activity Remains High
Activity on the Solana blockchain remains high, even though an estimated 50 million solana (SOL) tokens are locked in crypto exchange FTX's Chapter 11 proceedings, Citi Research said in a report Thursday. That...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: What's Next for Bitcoin After Biggest One-Day Price Pop in 2 Months?
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin (BTC) posted its biggest one-day return in two months, shooting up 5% to surpass the $19,000 level. Insights: Security firms such as OpenZeppelin say blockchain...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Cash Jumps 10% Ahead of Optimistic May Hard Fork
The bitcoin cash (BCH) price surged nearly 10% in the past 24 hours as traders shed light on potential network changes ahead of the Bitcoin Cash protocol's May hard fork. BCH broke above...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Slams SEC's 'Unreasonable' Barring of Spot Bitcoin ETFs
In a new court filing, digital asset management company Grayscale blasted the U.S. securities regulator for its "illogical" and "fundamentally unreasonable" argument against approving a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The document filed on...
CoinDesk
President Herbert Hoover Saves the Day for a Crypto Bank? Yeah, That’s Weird
Silvergate Bank (SI) started in San Diego in 1988 as asavings and loan association (S&L) when that was all the rage. It's a bank now – for … uh … reasons – that markets itself as a "leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry."
CoinDesk
Worldwide Grassroots Projects Can Lead Crypto Recovery
During theHouse Financial Services Committee's FTX hearings last month, Rep. Jesus Garcia (D-Ill.) described crypto as "an entire industry" that "thinks it's above the law," and then said something that irked me even more than that unhelpful opening generalization.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's 'Volatility Smile' Shows Increased Demand for Bullish Exposure
Bitcoin's (BTC) recent double-digit rally has sparked a positive sentiment shift among crypto options traders. The leading cryptocurrency by market value has gained 13% this month, topping the $19,000 mark for the first time...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Cuts 20% Workforce as Firm Braces for Crypto Winter
Crypto.com said itis cutting its workforce by around 20% as the crypto industry continues to reel from the effects of the ongoing crypto winter. The firm cited the economic headwinds from the downturn in...
CoinDesk
Decentraland’s MANA Token Jumps as Metaverse Tokens Outperform Crypto Markets
The native token of metaverse projectDecentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. MANA's price increased 12% in the past 24 hours and...
CoinDesk
Multimillion Euro Crypto Fraud Operation in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Serbia Busted
Authorities have dismantled a crypto fraud operation operating out of Bulgaria, Cyprus and Serbia that defrauded victims of "at least tens of millions of euros," Eurojust, the European Union's cross-border agency for fighting organized crime, saidin a press release Friday.
CoinDesk
Former SEC Lawyer Says Agency Pushing to Be Crypto Regulator With Gemini/Genesis Suit
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may be looking to cement itself as the leading regulator of the digital-asset industry with its case against crypto firms Gemini Trust and Genesis Capital, Howard Fischer, a former SEC attorney, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Friday.
CoinDesk
Web3 Studio Sortium Raises $7.8M in Seed Round
Sortium, a developer of Web3 entertainment technology, has raised $7.75 million in a seed round, with crypto hedge fund Arca among the investors. Web3 infrastructure advancements are widely seen as key to bringing more people and brands into the crypto industry.
CoinDesk
FTX Cleared to Sell LedgerX, Japanese Units by Bankruptcy Judge
FTX can put four key units including derivatives arm LedgerX and stock-clearing platform Embed up for sale, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Thursday. Investment bank Perella Weinberg is now allowed to start the sale...
CoinDesk
The SEC Targets Gemini and Genesis; FTX Is Granted Permission to Sell LedgerX
"The Hash" group discusses today's top stories, including allegations that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss' cryptocurrency exchange Gemini and cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital sold unregistered securities. Plus, to repay creditors, FTX has been cleared by a bankruptcy judge to start selling four key units, including the derivatives arm LedgerX. And finally, the crypto winter deepens asCrypto.com becomes the latest company to announce its job cuts in 2023.
CoinDesk
New MetaMask Product to Add Liquid Staking via Lido and Rocket Pool
Just in time for Ethereum's consequentialShanghai update, which will soon allow users to withdraw ether (ETH) they've "staked" to help secure the network, popular wallet provider MetaMask is taking a swing at helping more users stake in the first place.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Companies Need to Better Manage Risk
This past year has created an unprecedented risk event for the Bitcoin community. While we've seen this level of spot price volatility before, the leverage within the mining community has reached record levels. This has compounded the effects of debt exposure with falling spot prices, increasing energy price and diminishing collateral value. Bad treasury management ran rampant in 2022 and led to a problem that financial hedges can solve and/or prevent.
CoinDesk
DeFi Lending: 3 Major Risks to Know
As with most things in the financial world, when something promises extremely high rates of return there’s usually a catch. DeFi lending is no exception. To put it simply, DeFi, shorthand for decentralized finance, is an ecosystem of blockchain-based applications that offer a range of financial services similar to those provided by traditional banks, insurance brokers, and other financial intermediaries. The main difference being, these decentralized applications, known as dapps, run autonomously without any third party acting in the middle. That’s because each dapp is powered by a smart contract – a special computer program that automatically performs a function when certain predefined conditions are met.
CoinDesk
Left for Dead Crypto Names Roar Higher as Bitcoin Bounces
With nearly the entire universe of publicly traded crypto stocks down 70% to 90% or even more in 2022, just a little bit of life in bitcoin (BTC) this week has led to outsized sector gains.
