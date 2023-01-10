Read full article on original website
Attentive Launches Attentive SMS Marketing For Salesforce Commerce Cloud
The unification complements Attentive’s integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud. Attentive, a conversational commerce platform provider, has launched Attentive SMS for Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. With Attentive’s integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, companies can sync customer, product, and behavioural data, enabling them to send...
Shopify Redefines Enterprise Retail With The Launch Of Commerce Components
Commerce Components by Shopify is the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail where retailers can take components of Shopify to integrate with their own systems. Shopify is built on components that form the world’s most powerful retail platform. The company has spent nearly two decades building, optimising, and scaling that infrastructure, which today powers over 10% of US ecommerce and has processed over half a trillion dollars—all while giving millions of businesses full control of their brand identity, customer relationships, and data. Shopify has now announced opening that infrastructure to power the biggest retailers in the world with Commerce Components by Shopify (CCS), the modern, composable stack for enterprise retail.
HERE Technologies Launches New Capability To Help Companies Differentiate Location Search
Customers can add private data to the map and search function, creating brand-specific search outcomes and distinct end-user experiences. HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced a new platform capability available for global businesses to uniquely customise the search outcomes their users receive by using their own places of interest data. As consumers demand more personalised experiences and B2C brands explore a broader range of value-add services, this new capability is a further step in enabling HERE customers and partners to deliver differentiated services.
Salesforce Announces Automotive Cloud Directed At Enhancing The Future of Connected Vehicles
With Automotive Cloud, automakers can deliver immersive, in-car experiences powered by real-time personalisation. Salesforce has unveiled new Commerce Cloud solutions, available this spring, that will enable automakers and dealers to reimagine online sales. Last week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Salesforce also demonstrated how its Automotive Cloud is powering the next generation of car buying, driving, and servicing.
