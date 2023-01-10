Illustrator is best for creating vector graphics, while Photoshop is best for creating raster graphics. Vector graphics use mathematical calculations to create art. This means that vector graphic will not lose their high quality when it is resized. Raster graphics use pixels to create their artwork. This means that it will lose its quality when it is resized. Vector graphics are best for artwork that will be resized to fit various sizes, especially as print. A raster graphic is best for cases where the artwork will be displayed on a screen and will not be stretched to be too large. With both illustrator and Photoshop having their strengths and weaknesses, there are cases when they will have to be used together. When Illustrator artwork is placed in Photoshop, you may wonder why Illustrator artwork is pixelated in Photoshop.

