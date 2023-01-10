UNCG students volunteer with community partners in Greensboro on MLK Day of Service. UNCG Martin Luther King Jr. Day events and opportunities. Each year on the third Monday of January, the nation observes a federal holiday to mark the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday celebrates and remembers the Baptist minister and Civil Rights leader who was assassinated April 4, 1968, but not before leaving a legacy of nonviolent protest against racial injustice. Below are a few ways the UNCG community may join in honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

