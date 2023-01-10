Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 299, west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 299, one mile west of Ingot, is under one-way traffic control on Sunday morning. The roadway was fully blocked for around an hour and a half due to a car crash. For more information visit Caltrans' QuickMap:. This is a...
actionnewsnow.com
Winds tear through Corning neighborhood, several power poles downed
CORNING, Calif. - A strong wind storm whipped through parts of Corning on Saturday morning leaving behind significant damage and debris. People living along First St. and Solano St. said it was hailing with strong winds around 9 a.m. when crashing sounds were heard just feet from their homes. "I'm...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday
PG&E responded to several calls of downed power lines throughout Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday. CAL FIRE is asking everyone to either drive cautiously or avoid travel.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says Highway 36 in Red Bluff reopened after flooding Saturday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 36 in Red Bluff has been reopened on Saturday. The area from Baker Road to Monroe Avenue was closed due to flooding since around 10:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Strong winds have caused storm damage in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - As storms continue to affect Northern California, Corning has received storm damage on Saturday. Poor weather conditions and strong winds have caused downed power lines, structure damage and debris to litter the streets triggering road blocks. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
actionnewsnow.com
Person who died in Redding structure fire identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a structure fire in Redding Thursday morning. Deputies said 38-year-old Erik Munro of Redding was found dead inside the home on Apollo Street on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the home on the 3700 block...
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
krcrtv.com
Community rallies for Redding man in the hospital after structure fire
REDDING, Calif. — Chet Sunde’s residence and office sits quietly on the corner of Oregon and Shasta streets in downtown Redding more than a week after a fire left the 54-year-old hospitalized with second and third-degree burns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building...
krcrtv.com
Redding man dies after a physical assault in a mini-mart gas station Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a man died late Thursday evening after a physical assault occurred at a mini-mart gas station. On Jan. 12, at around 9:49 p.m., Redding Police said officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station within the 100 Block of Lake Blvd. for the report of an assault.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - One person is dead following a fire on Apollo Street in Redding Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department confirmed. Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. and found a fully-involved garage fire. Firefighters said the fire destroyed the garage and some of the home.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Motorcycle crash on Highway 32 in Orland
ORLAND, Calif. — BREAKING, JAN. 12, 8:30 PM:. Law enforcement and highway patrol officials are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Orland. Officials with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said after 7:30 p.m., their deputies pursued a motorcyclist in Orland. However, the pursuit was called off due to high speeds.
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after cash register was robbed at Goodwill in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police say that a suspect hiding in a Dairy Queen bathroom was arrested after officers received reports of a strong-arm robbery at the Goodwill on Hilltop Drive on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. Police say that officers quickly arrived on scene after receiving reports of a...
actionnewsnow.com
Orland Police investigating deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ORLAND, Calif. - A Chico man is dead following a deadly motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Orland Thursday night. At approximately 7:43 p.m., an officer with the Orland Police Department observed a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Walker Street through the intersection of 6th Street perform a wheelie and continue eastbound.
actionnewsnow.com
Police say that a man is dead after a fight at a mini-mart in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that officers were dispatched to a mini-mart gas station in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard on Sunday, at around 5:30 a.m., for a report of an assault. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Miguel Padilla, 51, of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
actionnewsnow.com
Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County bridge compromised Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
