ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

Students upset by closure of Allapattah Wynwood private school

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9b8a_0k9k12ze00

Parents scramble after Allapattah Wynwood School closes doors 02:19

MIAMI - A middle of the year shock for dozens of students after their school abruptly closed its doors.

Lawyers for Allapattah Wynwood School a letter to parents on December 20th saying that on December 23rd the school would be closed until further notice. The letter cited a change in staff along with key information and equipment necessary to give kids the proper education, which was missing.

When parents and students returned to the school on Monday after the holiday break, they found the doors locked.

About 150 students attend the private school. Instead of instruction, students and parents protested outside the school house on Monday chanting and holding signs.

Joshua Trevino, 10, described what he and his classmates are feeling after their school shut down.

"Sad and frustrated, mad, angry," he said. "When I saw my other friends they were also sad because they also wanted to go to school.

Tuesday morning, Trevino's mother took him to the Miami-Dade public schools district office to file the paperwork for a transfer to his public home school. He said he was sad that he won't be able to go back to where he's been learning for years.

"I've been with them for like six years already and I'm already going to another school and I'm never going to meet them (his friends) again," he said.

Parents who are also upset and frustrated are protesting the closure.

"Parents were called and told that the school was going to open and then they came here and it was closed," said Jennifer Hernandez.

The private school is run by a family and was closed reportedly because of a family feud. Herbert Fonseca, a former assistant principal at the school, said he was let go by his family in December.

"My father Herbert Fonseca Sr. is the president of the corporation, as we speak I have no access to him," he said.

Miami-Dade public schools said they are registering students at several local schools and will accept them all.

"We have to provide a lot of empathy, understand where they sit right now, where they are and we're going to get their kids, we're going to get their beautiful children in school right away," said Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Jose Dotres.

Parents said the school should have be at least open until the end of the school year

"You should have the best interest of the children at hand. The best interest of the school would be to be open. To remain open," said Hernandez.

Since Allapattah Wynwood is a private school, they report directly to the Florida Department of Education. Hernandez says they've reached out multiple times to no avail.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
CBS News

Ohio teacher files lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after refusing to use students' preferred names and pronouns

An Ohio middle school teacher is suing her former district, school board and education officials, claiming she was forced to resign after she refused to use students' preferred names and pronouns. The teacher, Vivian Geraghty, said her constitutionally protected religious beliefs prevented her from doing so. Geraghty taught English at...
MASSILLON, OH
Tracey Folly

Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Black Georgia High School Students Sue Their School District Over BLM Clothing Ban

Three Black Georgia high school students are fighting a school ban against wearing Black Lives Matter clothing on campus but permits attire with the Confederate flag. Georgia Public Broadcasting reports that the unnamed minors filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District on Jan. 5 through their parents: Lakeisha Hamilton, mother of one student, and Tauretta McCray, the mother of the two others.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
131K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy