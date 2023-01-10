Toronto police identify man allegedly killed by teen girls in ‘swarming’ attack

The attack occurred at a plaza near the main rail station in Toronto.

Toronto police have identified the man killed last month by a group of teen girls in a seemingly random “swarming” attack in the city’s downtown core.

Ken Lee, 59, was named on Tuesday as the victim of a murder that has shaken the city for its senselessness and the young age of the alleged assailants.

Eight teenage girls are believed to have stabbed Lee at a plaza near the main rail station in Canada’s largest city in the early hours of 18 December. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16.

Lee, who had spent years in the city’s shelter system, was the Toronto’s 68th homicide victim of 2022. He was attacked after witnesses say he tried to stop the group of teens from stealing a bottle of alcohol from a friend.

Bystanders flagged down paramedics and Lee was rushed to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Toronto police are also investigating reports from earlier that same evening that a group of teenagers were harassing passersby.

Officers arrested the girls nearby after interviewing witnesses, recovering a number of weapons at the scene.

None of the suspects can be identified under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe the teens involved in the attack met on social media and came from various parts of the city, but said it was still unclear why they met that evening.

“I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point, but what [is] alleged to have occurred that evening would be consistent with what we traditionally call a swarming,” Det Sgt Terry Browne of Toronto’s homicide unit told reporters December 20.

One of the suspects was granted bail in late December and is permitted to return to school, with a judge expected to outline her reasoning for granting bail later today. The teen cannot contact her co-accused, possess any weapons or a use a mobile phone. She must also remain within the province of Ontario.

Of the seven remaining suspects, two have bail hearing dates set for later this month and attorneys are continuing to discuss the potential dates for the others.