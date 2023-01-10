ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, GA

WJCL

Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks

The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the garage of a house in Richmond Hill exploded early Friday morning. The occupants were able to get out with no injuries. ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is investigating. From Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday:. This morning...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Richmond Hill home explosion

An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSB Radio

‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments

The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

LISTEN: The charges target an extensive opioid trafficking network in Glynn County and nearby communities. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick's Glynn County.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Operation Ghost Busted: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A new federal indictment, said to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia, names 76 defendants in a massive drug investigation. Officials said the drug investigation includes allegations of three deaths from illegal drug overdoses. U.S. Attorney David Estes and multiple law enforcement agencies announced the indictment, dubbed […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

CCSO: Man sought for probation violation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for probation violation. Officials say Michael Myers’ last known address is 10614 Abercorn St. Facebook commenters were quick to point out that a Michael Myers, the same name as the “Halloween” central character, […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries have been reported after an explosion at a home in Bryan County. Bryan County Fire responded to a home on Demeries Lake Lane after 5 a.m. Friday. Firefighters at the scene told WTOC that everyone made it out of the home safely. A...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
DARIEN, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Funeral home has a new owner

Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is under new ownership. Jonathan Roundtree, a native of Ware County, took over the reigns as owner January 2, 2023 of the soon to be 66-year-old funeral home. He is no stranger to the funeral business. “We’ve known Jonathan for years,” Ernest Frye said of...
NAHUNTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Walthourville swears in new chief of police

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has named Interim Police Chief Chris Reed as the new Chief of Police, and Reed says his priority is the department’s relationship with the community. Reed, receiving his official pin from his wife, as he assumed his position as chief this...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA

