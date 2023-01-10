Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County held their annual MLK Day parade this Saturday morning. Parade Committee members say it’s the biggest one they’ve ever had. It was a beautiful day, fit for a parade, as local church groups, city leaders and community members marched down Northway Street in the parade.
WJCL
Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks
The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
allongeorgia.com
House Explosion in Bryan County on Friday, ATF Investigating
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill home explosion
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 8 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Bulloch Co. assistant principal facing battery charge in incident with child retires
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An assistant principal at Mattie Lively Elementary School charged with simple battery involving an incident with a child has retired, according to the Bulloch County Schools. Back in December, the school district announced the superintendent was seeking termination and non-renewal of Patrick Hill’s contract “based on firsthand witness statements and […]
76 indicted in ‘Operation Ghost Busted,’ a ‘major gang-related drug trafficking investigation’
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 charged in massive south Georgia drug conspiracy
wtoc.com
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list. According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him. The sheriff’s office said...
CCSO: Man sought for probation violation
wtoc.com
No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County
wtoc.com
1 adult, 4 children displaced after early morning fire in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One adult and four children are without a home after a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. According to a post on their social media, Hinesville Fire responded to a structure fire at Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park just before 3 a.m. Once on scene, it...
allongeorgia.com
Fort Stewart Soldier Sentenced to Prison for Prolific Fraud Scheme Targeting COVID-19 Relief Programs, Student Loans
A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Stewart has been sentenced to federal prison for leading a prolific fraud scheme in which she and others illegally raked in millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Dara Buck, a/k/a Dara Butler, 39, of Ladson, S.C., a...
wtoc.com
Darien city councilwoman, Marcy Goodyear, has died
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died. Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce. Goodyear had just won re-election for a second term. She had three years left in this term...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Funeral home has a new owner
Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is under new ownership. Jonathan Roundtree, a native of Ware County, took over the reigns as owner January 2, 2023 of the soon to be 66-year-old funeral home. He is no stranger to the funeral business. “We’ve known Jonathan for years,” Ernest Frye said of...
Leilani Simon’s lawyers ask judge to rule if DFCS cases should be included in murder trial
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Public defenders representing Quinton Simon’s mom filed a motion for a judge to look over Division of Family & Children Services cases. Those lawyers want that judge to decide if the details in those should be included in Leilani Simon’s murder trail. The remains of 20-month-old Quinton were found in […]
Hinesville man arrested in 2021 shooting death
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting. Now, nearly two years […]
wtoc.com
Walthourville swears in new chief of police
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has named Interim Police Chief Chris Reed as the new Chief of Police, and Reed says his priority is the department’s relationship with the community. Reed, receiving his official pin from his wife, as he assumed his position as chief this...
