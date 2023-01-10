The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO