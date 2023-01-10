Read full article on original website
21 flu drugs in shortage, most with no resupply date
Eight drugmakers together have 21 oseltamivir presentations — a common flu drug sold under the brand name Tamiflu — on back order and allocation, and most cannot estimate a resupply date, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Most drugmakers did not share with ASHP a reason...
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
XBB.1.5 rises to 43% of cases: 4 COVID-19 updates
In about a week, the prevalence of omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 grew more than 50 percent, according to the latest CDC variant proportion estimates. The newest omicron relative gaining traction accounted for about 28 percent of cases for the week ending Jan. 7. Updated estimates indicate it has jumped to 43 percent of cases as of Jan. 13.
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report
The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
MedPAC pushes Congress for slight hospital pay bump in 2024
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission on Jan. 12 recommended that Congress provide hospitals with a 1 percent increase over current Medicare rates in 2024 to offset inflationary pressures and maintain access to care for Medicare beneficiaries, Axios reported. In a December letter to MedPAC, the American Hospital Association said recent...
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
$62.5B up in smoke: Cryptocurrency hurts 'retirees … lower income folks,' JPMorgan CEO says
In the wake of cryptocurrency exchange FTX's collapse, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the industry should have been regulated to protect investors. The industry saw an estimated $9 billion in crypto investments evaporate into thin air when FTX filed for bankruptcy, Yahoo Finance reported Jan. 10. It was, at most, only the third-largest crypto wipeout of 2022, after the implosions of Celsius and Terra Luna erased $33 billion and $20.5 billion in value, respectively.
Deadline extended for Hospital Incident Command System survey submission
Hospitals that use the Hospital Incident Command System survey to improve emergency management planning now have until Feb. 28 to submit the survey. The National Advisory Committee encourages healthcare systems to complete the survey to "identify potential improvements" with regard to response and recovery abilities for both planned and unplanned events.
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
Paxlovid underprescribed for older adults, physician survey finds
Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medline. Nearly half of the 1,500 surveyed physicians said they had not prescribed Paxlovid to older people because the patient had another medication that...
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group
David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
Pipeline Health assumes master lease of LA hospitals to help it emerge from bankruptcy
Pipeline Health is to assume the master lease of four Los Angeles area hospitals as well as two medical office buildings as part of its emergence from bankruptcy, real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust said Jan. 13. The El Segundo, Calif.-based healthcare system, which completed the sale of two...
After preliminary denial, hospital where nurse called 911 gains full accreditation
Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which gained media attention after a nurse called 911 from its overcrowded, short-staffed emergency department — has been accredited by The Joint Commission after a preliminary denial. The Joint Commission conducted its triennial survey at the hospital in September and issued...
Trinity Health plans to institute virtual nurses across its 88 hospitals in 26 states
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health plans to roll out virtual nurses at its hospitals around the state of Michigan — and nationwide. Trinity will debut them across Michigan soon after a successful pilot project at Trinity Health Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., the Grand Rapids Business Journal reported Jan. 12.
