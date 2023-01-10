Read full article on original website
Thursday's Afternoon Update
First-time unemployment claims in Florida ticked up after the holidays, while the national total dipped slightly. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said an estimated 7,110 jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Jan. 7, up from 4,238 during the week that ended Dec. 31 and from 4,579 during the week that ended Dec. 24. Last week’s total was the highest since the week that ended Nov. 5, when 7,412 claims were filed. More from the News Service of Florida.
Thursday's Daily Pulse
Florida's government pension plan falls 6.7% as market falters. Government pension plans in Florida and other states took a hit in 2022, as a downturn in financial markets caused investment losses, new reports show. The reports, released by the Florida Department of Management Services and the non-profit Equable Institute, show that the Florida pension system had investment losses of about 6.2 percent during the fiscal year that ended June 30 — similar to pension-system losses across the country. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Florida university ‘intellectual freedom' law under fire in court
Florida university ‘intellectual freedom’ law under fire in court. A federal judge on Monday began hearing testimony in a trial over the constitutionality of a 2021 state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus. The plaintiffs, including the United Faculty of Florida union and individual teachers and students, are challenging three parts of the law (HB 233). The first day of the trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker focused heavily on a requirement that colleges and universities conduct the surveys. More from the News Service of Florida, the Tampa Bay Times and Flagler Live.
Mallory Lykes Dimmitt
Both of my parents are native Floridians, which is unusual. When I was a kid, we spent a lot of time outdoors, visiting state parks and paddling along rivers. My family is part of a ranching family, and we’d go to the ranch on certain weekends. We tried to be outside as much as possible. That definitely helped to shape my career interests and shaped what I do today.
COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong
COVID spreading faster in Florida but isn't as strong. Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Elena Cyrus, a epidemiologist at the University of Central Florida, said the rising rate of hospitalizations accompanied by lower death counts compared to last year means the current variant of the virus spreads faster but it isn’t as strong. More from Health News Florida and the Tampa Bay Times.
A First in the Southeast for UF Health
UF Health is the first system in the Southeast to acquire a linear accelerator (or “linac” machine) that enables personalized cancer treatment by combining a detailed MRI with precision radiotherapy. With the Elekta Unity MR-Linac — which features a magnet 30,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field — physicians can see and track changes in tumors smaller than a staple in real time, as well assess a patient’s response to treatment and adapt it if necessary. That’s a game changer for patients with tumors in their liver, prostate, gastrointestinal organs, urinary and reproductive tracts — where tumors can be hard to differentiate from adjacent healthy tissue. “This allows us to see into delicate soft tissues, particularly deep locations where lymph nodes can be involved, and difficult tissue locations where other imaging technologies cannot provide optimal resolution and detail,” says Robert Zlotecki, a professor and vice chair for clinical affairs in UF Health’s department of radiation oncology. The device can also decrease treatment time by days or even weeks for some malignancies, including prostate cancer and rectal primary cancers.
