UF Health is the first system in the Southeast to acquire a linear accelerator (or “linac” machine) that enables personalized cancer treatment by combining a detailed MRI with precision radiotherapy. With the Elekta Unity MR-Linac — which features a magnet 30,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field — physicians can see and track changes in tumors smaller than a staple in real time, as well assess a patient’s response to treatment and adapt it if necessary. That’s a game changer for patients with tumors in their liver, prostate, gastrointestinal organs, urinary and reproductive tracts — where tumors can be hard to differentiate from adjacent healthy tissue. “This allows us to see into delicate soft tissues, particularly deep locations where lymph nodes can be involved, and difficult tissue locations where other imaging technologies cannot provide optimal resolution and detail,” says Robert Zlotecki, a professor and vice chair for clinical affairs in UF Health’s department of radiation oncology. The device can also decrease treatment time by days or even weeks for some malignancies, including prostate cancer and rectal primary cancers.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO