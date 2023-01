A mother drew a gun to drive off two people who were trying to abduct her son in a Des Moines skywalk outside her office, according to police reports. Shay Lindberg, manager of the Hubbell Tower Apartments, was armed when Laurie Potter, 56, and Michael Ross, 43, allegedly tried to take the child Jan. 5.

