No we (The Warriors) don't need him with all of his drama..let him stay in LA with his Lakers because the Warriors are fine without him...All he does is hop from team to team.. He's not the G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan is because he won all of his is championship title with one team and he never got swept in a NBA FINAL..Michael Jordan is the true G.O.A.T. of The NBA. There's no debate in my opinion.
Off course he wants to be traded to an slready made up championship team just like he has always done. Went to Miami which was already championship caliper, Went to Lakers which was already championship caliper. He wants to be like MJ so bad but sorry LeBron your body will put you down before you catch Jordan.
all he does is destroy teams. Lakers would be better if he never went there! all the kids he got rid of doing better then all.the guys he wanted. AD always disabled! lol WHAT A JOKE JAMES IS!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Comments / 28