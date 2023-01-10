ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annie Martin
5d ago

No we (The Warriors) don't need him with all of his drama..let him stay in LA with his Lakers because the Warriors are fine without him...All he does is hop from team to team.. He's not the G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan is because he won all of his is championship title with one team and he never got swept in a NBA FINAL..Michael Jordan is the true G.O.A.T. of The NBA. There's no debate in my opinion.

Ronald Johnson
4d ago

Off course he wants to be traded to an slready made up championship team just like he has always done. Went to Miami which was already championship caliper, Went to Lakers which was already championship caliper. He wants to be like MJ so bad but sorry LeBron your body will put you down before you catch Jordan.

Jerry Ventura
3d ago

all he does is destroy teams. Lakers would be better if he never went there! all the kids he got rid of doing better then all.the guys he wanted. AD always disabled! lol WHAT A JOKE JAMES IS!

