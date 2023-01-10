Read full article on original website
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to host giveaway on Monday
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Eta Omega Chapter will host a free giveaway on Monday, Jan. 16 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Hot meals will be served. Items to be given away are: hygiene items, paper products, trash bags, baby items, and adult clothes. The giveaway will be held from...
Ways to make donations for recovery efforts in Selma
Selma residents will need help for months to come after Thursday's devastating tornado. Several organizations have set up donation sites to collect funds for recovery needs. Here are ways to give:. 1) The Black Belt Community Foundation has set up an account for donations that will go toward the Selma...
Tornado destroys one of Selma's oldest churches
One of Selma’s oldest churches was destroyed in the tornado on Thursday. Selma Reformed Presbyterian Church on J.L. Chestnut that was built in 1878 took a direct hit and lost the entire sanctuary and the parsonage next door was badly damaged. According to an update from the Reformed Presbyterian...
Tornado relief efforts on Sunday; Listing of food, services available
Here are food and help opportunities available on Sunday, Jan. 15 for those impacted by Thursday's tornado:. Houston Park Church of Christ - Service at 10 a.m., breakfast from 8-10 a.m., lunch from 11-1, dinner 3-5 p.m. at 2 Crescent Hill Drive. Vaughan Regional Medical will provide BBQ lunch outside...
Love Is What Love Does organizing a tornado disaster clean up
A local organization is teaming up with people from all over to bring tornado disaster relief to Selma, and you can be a part of the effort. LaQuenna Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Love Is What Love Does, is leading the organized cleanup. “We are coming together from all...
Where to get and give help in tornado-ravaged Selma
Help is already pouring into tornado-ravaged Selma, and more is in on the way. The City of Selma has a form for those interested in making donations - click here to fill it out. Pastor John Grayson said The Gathering Place restaurant at 1812 Broad St. in Selma will be...
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
Good Samaritans from Selma and beyond have made a difference in tornado recovery efforts, photo gallery
Many organizations have stepped up to help in recovery efforts in Selma after Thursday's devastating tornado. Here is a look at some businesses, churches and others who have given their time and donated goods to help those impacted in Selma. Information gathered from social media posts and details provided to...
Lowndes County natives earn master’s degrees
Cousins Roneshia Rudolph-Meadows and Stevonica Logan graduated from Samford University with master’s degrees in Family Nurse Practitioner Dec. 17. The Lowndes County natives completed the program together after gaining their registered nursing credentials around the same time but through separate schools and under similar, yet individual inspiration. Central Hayneville...
Free smoke alarm installation event in Ward 7 canceled due to tornado
The Central East chapter of the Red Cross has postponed the event to install smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 amid cleanup of Thursday's tornado. The event asked for volunteers to help install more than 600 free smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 on Jan. 16, but instead the Red Cross is staffing a shelter at Selma High School after a devastating tornado tore through Selma on Thursday.
Ivey, Britt tour Selma damage, pledge their help in recovery
State and federal officials visited Selma Friday afternoon to survey the damage and pledge their help. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and US Senator Katie Britt toured damage by helicopter and landed in a field off West Dallas Avenue to meet with constituents and reporters. Ivey said she had already contacted...
Food, water distribution being held at Houston Park Church of Christ
Houston Park Church of Christ is holding a food and water distribution for those who have been impacted by the weather events of Thursday. The current round of distribution will end at 1 p.m. but another will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at...
"The Talk" to discuss Marion issues on Sunday
The Fellas of Marion will host "The Talk" on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. to discuss the "issues" concerning the city of Marion. The discussion will be livestreamed on Adrian Knox's Facebook page. "This is the time where we come together and share our love and passion for the...
Damage and miracles in Selma after killer tornado
Damage and miracles. That’s how residents of the city of Selma are describing the aftermath of yesterday’s massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us reports that over eight thousand residents of Selma woke up without power this morning. That’s on top of damage to homes and businesses in the town which is a focal point of Alabama’s fight for civil rights. Todd Prater is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio’s collaborators at the Selma Sun newspaper. He says one close call occurred at the Cross Point Christian Church.
State leaders tour tornado damage, discuss ways to help with disaster relief efforts
Rep. Prince Chestnut on Saturday toured the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado that struck a large portion of Selma with other state representatives, including Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Patrick Sellers of Jefferson County, Ontario Tillman of Bessemer and Kelvin Lawrence of Lowndes County. The representatives looked at...
Debris cleanup continues in Selma after Thursday's devastating storm
Debris cleanup has begun after Thursday’s storm as officials urge residents to stay off the roads and state leaders look for funds to help with recovery. During the media update Saturday afternoon at the J.L. Chestnut Jr. and Bruce C. Boynton Judicial Building, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and other officials discussed progress of cleanup efforts.
Selma City Council President Billy Young addresses citizens with new update
Selma was under a curfew Thursday night as officials and residents dug through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were transferred to Birmingham.
Selma continues digging through rubble from Thursday's tornado, photo gallery
Selma remains under a curfew Friday night as officials and residents continue digging through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were...
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A significant, long-track tornado crossed central Alabama Thursday, causing devastation across multiple counties as it made its way east. Perhaps hardest hit was the historic city of Selma in Dallas County where the National Weather Service reports major damage. The tornado may have been a high-end...
Byron Douglas Smith
Byron Douglas Smith, age 56, of Selma, passed away Dec. 28. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
