Polygon Founder-Led Web3 Accelerator Beacon Hosts Inaugural Demo Day
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. New York City, New York, 12th January, 2023, Chainwire — Early-stage web3 accelerator Beacon held its first Demo Day of the...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Ex-Celsius CEO sued by NYAG; Polygon proposes hard fork
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 13 saw Celsius’ former CEO face a NYAG lawsuit as the company announced plans to sell off its mining rigs. Meanwhile, Polygon proposed a hard fork, Crypto.com announced layoffs, and Congress member Tom Emmer criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plus, various reports and research on Bitcoin, the crypto market, and stablecoins.
The Importance of non-custodial solutions & the Nexo Wallet roadmap – SlateCast #47
The head of product for the Nexo wallet, Elitsa Taskova, recently sat down with Akiba, the host of the SlateCast podcast to discuss the company’s new non-custodial wallet. The timing of the release is particularly interesting, given the recent issues with exchanges and the increasing focus on non-custodial solutions.
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, 12th, January, 2023 – XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF comments on FTX’s fate; Nexo faces criminal allegations
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 12 saw former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried comment on a possible FTX recovery and tell his side of the story. Elsewhere, Nexo has been accused of financial crimes and has had its offices raided. Lido is accumulating staked ETH, while Binance is doubling down on Fetch.ai. Plus, research on Genesis and its GUSD stablecoin — alongside reports that the company owes creditors $3 billion.
Metropoly Beta version is now live, and it is your chance to view the best NFT project of 2023
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Metropoly has released the beta version of its pioneering NFT marketplace backed by real-world properties to a grand reception. It features trading, auctions, mortgage, and a designated area to monitor monthly payouts made directly to your wallet in USDT.
SBF reveals his side of the FTX story, blames CZ, targeted attack against FTX
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) launched a Substack report in which he detailed his version of accounts of what happened at FTX. SBF claimed that “no funds were stolen” and attributed the collapse to Alameda’s inability to hedge against a market crash adequately. SBF recovery plan...
Logan Paul reveals refund plan for dissatisfied CryptoZoo NFT investors
YouTube influencer Logan Paul will create a refund plan for his troubled CryptoZoo NFT project, as announced in a Twitter video on Jan. 13. In 2021, Paul and a larger team began to create CryptoZoo, a collectible NFT project on Binance Smart Chain. However, growing dissatisfaction with the project has led Paul to launch a three-prong program that will refund investors.
Ripple CTO called out by Twitter for market manipulation of FLR token
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has been criticized for alleged market manipulation of Flare (FLR) tokens with his recent comments on the FLR token airdrop. The Ripple CTO recently spoke in favor of selling FLR from the Flare project citing the token has no value. Schwartz highlighted Flare’s recent airdrop and...
