Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
Paxlovid underprescribed for older adults, physician survey finds
Physicians are hesitant to prescribe Paxlovid, a COVID-19 antiviral, to patients 65 and older mostly because of drug interaction worries, according to a survey conducted by Medline. Nearly half of the 1,500 surveyed physicians said they had not prescribed Paxlovid to older people because the patient had another medication that...
The Impact of Inflation on Healthcare
Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves choosing food, mortgage/rent and utilities over unbudgeted, unplanned medical care. But even in these inflationary times, healthcare providers have an opportunity to create a better patient financial experience. Learn more in this videocast with KLAS and ClearBalance HealthCare®.
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
Deadline extended for Hospital Incident Command System survey submission
Hospitals that use the Hospital Incident Command System survey to improve emergency management planning now have until Feb. 28 to submit the survey. The National Advisory Committee encourages healthcare systems to complete the survey to "identify potential improvements" with regard to response and recovery abilities for both planned and unplanned events.
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know
While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
4 legislators prod J&J for answers over Tylenol, Motrin shortages
As the shortage of children's pain medications continues, four Massachusetts lawmakers questioned Johnson & Johnson, the largest U.S. pharmaceutical company by revenue, about its supply of Tylenol and Motrin in a letter sent Jan. 12. Despite J&J increasing production, people are "still visiting store after store only to find empty...
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
Flu positivity drops: 6 FluView notes
Of more than 96,000 specimens tested for influenza at U.S. clinical laboratories for the week ending Jan. 7, 8.6 percent were positive, the CDC's latest FluView report shows. This figure hovered around 25 percent for several consecutive weeks in December. Overall, most areas continue to see flu activity decline. Five...
How health system M&As have fluctuated over the last decade
Hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are projected to regain momentum in the following years as providers adapt to tougher financial conditions and look for strategic partnerships either to scale or stay afloat, according to a Kaufman Hall report published Jan. 12. The number of hospitals and health system...
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
Algorithm can improve end-of-life care for cancer patients
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients. The study, published in JAMA Oncology on Jan. 12, included 20,506 patients with cancer. The algorithm identified high-risk patients and sent email or text...
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
Dr. Fannie Gaston-Johansson, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, dies at 84
Fannie Gaston-Johansson, PhD, RN, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, died Jan. 7 at 84. Dr. Gaston-Johansson was a nurse faculty at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University from 1993 to 2014. She was the first Black woman to become a tenured professor at the university in 1998, according to a Jan. 12 article posted on the Johns Hopkins website.
