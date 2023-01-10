Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Steamboat in Mississippi River History
The Mississippi River runs through a large portion of middle America. It is the subject of countless tales and lore. And its history inspires generations to discover more about the intriguing river. Throughout history, travelers have cruised down the Mississippi. But the steamboat revolutionized river travel and is now one of the most iconic vessels to carry passengers on the river.
a-z-animals.com
10 Native Plants in South Carolina
South Carolina is also known as the Palmetto State, after the Sabal palmetto tree, the state’s official tree. This species is native to the southern part of the United States and is one of the 15 species of palmetto palms. The state consists of two main ecosystems – bottomlands...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is known as The Granite State and is located in the northeastern part of the United States. In terms of geography, the state is split into seven regions – the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee, the Monadnock Region, the Merrimack Valley, the Seacoast, the Lakes Region, the White Mountains, and the Great North Woods. New Hampshire is famously known for having the shortest coastline of all coastal states in the U.S.
a-z-animals.com
9 Native Plants in West Virginia
Today we’re talking about the Mountain State – West Virginia! The state’s territory is located within the Appalachian Region, hence its nickname! Moreover, West Virginia is known to have the highest average elevation of all the eastern states, with the highest point being at 4,863 feet. The state is also known for its rich wildlife and numerous natural areas with abundant flora and fauna!
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Nevada
Nevada’s territory consists of mountainous ranges and is part of the Great Basin. It has a semi-arid and desert climate, meaning not all plants and animals can survive here. Still, the state is abundant in wildlife, hosting many animal and plant species. Nevada’s state flower is the Artemisia tridentata,...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Lake Mead Water Levels Before and After Drought Is Sobering Shot of Future
Before the drought hit in 2000, Lake Mead's water levels used to hit highs of 1,225 feet. Now, they reach lows of 1,040 feet.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A bomb cyclone set to slam California has already prompted evacuations in part of the state.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Millions are at risk of tornadoes in the South as a winter storm threatens intense snow and dangerously icy conditions in the Midwest
A potent winter storm is expected to drop snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Midwest, threaten strong tornadoes in the South and dump even more rain in California.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma
Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
Winter storm could bring snow, ice from Oklahoma to Kentucky early next week
A storm moving through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley early next week may produce a swath of travel-disrupting snow and ice, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The potential snow and ice will impact parts of the United States where even just a small accumulation of ice or snow can cause...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Drives Through Bomb Cyclone in Terrifying Dashcam Video
As millions endure the ongoing winter storm, new clips have started flooding in, showing how dangerous it is to be on the roads. For instance, one Highway Patrol officer found himself in a terrifying predicament as he drove without visibility as ripples of snow pummeled his windshield. As seen in the nail-biting dashcam video, the Wyoming officer has zero visibility as he continues driving in the ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm. In Cheyenne, where the officer worked, temperatures plunged to minus 18 degrees.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
Comments / 0