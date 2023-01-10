ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Steamboat in Mississippi River History

The Mississippi River runs through a large portion of middle America. It is the subject of countless tales and lore. And its history inspires generations to discover more about the intriguing river. Throughout history, travelers have cruised down the Mississippi. But the steamboat revolutionized river travel and is now one of the most iconic vessels to carry passengers on the river.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Native Plants in South Carolina

South Carolina is also known as the Palmetto State, after the Sabal palmetto tree, the state’s official tree. This species is native to the southern part of the United States and is one of the 15 species of palmetto palms. The state consists of two main ecosystems – bottomlands...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is known as The Granite State and is located in the northeastern part of the United States. In terms of geography, the state is split into seven regions – the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee, the Monadnock Region, the Merrimack Valley, the Seacoast, the Lakes Region, the White Mountains, and the Great North Woods. New Hampshire is famously known for having the shortest coastline of all coastal states in the U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

9 Native Plants in West Virginia

Today we’re talking about the Mountain State – West Virginia! The state’s territory is located within the Appalachian Region, hence its nickname! Moreover, West Virginia is known to have the highest average elevation of all the eastern states, with the highest point being at 4,863 feet. The state is also known for its rich wildlife and numerous natural areas with abundant flora and fauna!
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

11 Native Plants in Nevada

Nevada’s territory consists of mountainous ranges and is part of the Great Basin. It has a semi-arid and desert climate, meaning not all plants and animals can survive here. Still, the state is abundant in wildlife, hosting many animal and plant species. Nevada’s state flower is the Artemisia tridentata,...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Oklahoma

Finding lakes in the Midwest is not difficult. There are plenty to go around. And most people have a lake within close driving distance, which makes them ideal for a day excursion or a weekend getaway. Though, sometimes, you need a little extra room to enjoy your outdoor adventures without getting bombarded by people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Drives Through Bomb Cyclone in Terrifying Dashcam Video

As millions endure the ongoing winter storm, new clips have started flooding in, showing how dangerous it is to be on the roads. For instance, one Highway Patrol officer found himself in a terrifying predicament as he drove without visibility as ripples of snow pummeled his windshield. As seen in the nail-biting dashcam video, the Wyoming officer has zero visibility as he continues driving in the ‘bomb cyclone’ winter storm. In Cheyenne, where the officer worked, temperatures plunged to minus 18 degrees.
WYOMING STATE
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states

Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

