electrek.co
Amid demand concerns, Tesla cuts prices by up to $13K in US
Tesla has massively cut prices across new models in the US (update: and Europe), with the largest price drop occurring on the Model Y, which is now $13K and 20% cheaper than it was yesterday. The changes just happened on Tesla’s website and seem to cover all models. Over...
electrek.co
Tesla tries to claim massive price cuts are due to ‘partial normalization of cost inflation’
Tesla has commented on the new massive overnight price cuts on Model 3 and Model Y and claimed that they are due to “a partial normalization of cost inflation.”. We reported last night that Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US.
electrek.co
BMW CEO declares its EVs will soon be the ‘benchmark’ in charging, range, and pricing
After previewing some of the technology on its “Neue Klasse” EV platform at CES last week, BMW’s CEO Oliver Zipse is not mixing words when speaking about the German automaker’s future in the EV market. Zipse was as bold to say that BMW’s next wave of EVs will be the industry benchmark in range, charging speeds, and pricing. Forgive us if you’ve heard this one before.
electrek.co
Tesla claims its new solar inverter is much cheaper than the competition
Tesla released a white paper on its new string solar inverter and claims that it is much cheaper than competing inverter solutions from Enphase and SolarEdge. In 2021, Tesla launched its own solar inverter for the first time. Over the last few years, the company has started to integrate it...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Operate your own electric towing business with this tiny tow truck
It would give a whole new meaning to the term “small business” if you became the owner and operator of a towing company using this electric tow truck. That’s because despite getting with the times and swapping in an electric drivetrain, this tow truck is a bit on the diminutive side. Though there’s a good reason for that — mostly because it’s built for children.
electrek.co
Nikola (NKLA) relocates its battery manufacturing to put all EV production under one roof
Commercial EV manufacturing Nikola Corporation announced it is moving its battery manufacturing operation from its current site in Cypress, California to its production facility in Coolidge, Arizona. With the move, Nikola will create on holistic EV assembly process all taking place under one roof. With the start of 2023, Nikola...
electrek.co
2024 Jaguar I-Pace unveiled with sleek new facelift and R-Dynamic models
The Jaguar I-Pace was already a beautiful EV inside and out, but the 2024 refresh is taking it to the next level with a distinctive new design, advanced tech features, and additional R-Dynamic models. Jaguar unveiled the I-Pace, its first electric vehicle, in 2018 with a stunning design and powerful...
electrek.co
This 240t electric mining haul truck can charge in 30 minutes
A 240-tonne mining haul truck is about to be fitted with a 1.4 megawatt-hour (MWh) prototype battery system that global green energy company Fortescue has developed with equipment maker Liebherr. UK-based engineering company WAE Technologies, which was acquired by Fortescue in March 2022, completed and delivered the battery system to...
electrek.co
RCA (yes, the VCR brand) just unveiled a 34 mph electric bike
RCA, the century-old electronics brand that may be most famous for its consumer products like the VCR, has launched a series of electric bicycles with the unveiling of three new models. Two of the e-bikes are fairly ordinary models, but the third is a more aggressive and higher-power e-bike with a striking design.
electrek.co
More information about Tesla’s new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware leaks
Tesla is expected to release a new Autopilot/Full Self-Driving hardware suite imminently and now more details have leaked. Since 2016, Tesla has claimed that all its vehicles produced going forward have “all the needed hardware” to become self-driving with future software updates. It turned out not to be...
electrek.co
Honda launches $885 E-Cub electric moped, but it’s not what we hoped for
The world has been begging Honda for years to bring to market an electric version of its famous Cub line of motorbikes. Now the company has finally done it with the recently launched Honda Cub e:, though it’s not exactly what we were looking for. In case you aren’t...
electrek.co
Ram Trucks knows its drivers don’t want to plug in chargers, so it made a robot for that
When you think of charging your electric vehicle, you don’t typically imagine robots involved. But in its quest to make the charging experience for its its new Ram Revolution electric pickup as seamless as possible, Ram Trucks has introduced a robot that can autonomously charge your EV. Ram reveals...
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast: Honda E-cub moped, RCA e-bikes, cheap electric boats & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new electric bikes from the consumer electronics brand RCA, a new electric trike from Lectric eBikes, Honda revealed its E-Cub for the Chinese market, a high power hubless wheel electric motorcycle, low-cost electric boats with a Mercury electric outboard motor and lots more.
