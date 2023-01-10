Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
beckershospitalreview.com
20 best-paying companies for midcareer software engineers
Here are the 20 top-paying companies for midcareer software engineers, according to a Jan. 12 analysis by career marketplace Dice.com of data from crowdsourcing compensation site levels.fyi. The figures include base pay, stock and bonuses. 1. Databricks: $435,375. 2. Cruise: $361,000. 3. (tie) Two Sigma and Snowflake: $330,000. 5. Airbnb:...
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership
Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Epic pays its software development team
Epic has become a major player in the EHR and medtech industry. The company is looking to hire top-of-the-line software engineer talent. Here is a sample of what Epic pays its software development team annually, according to data collected by job-posting website Indeed:. Application developer: $90,855. Application support engineer: $96,649.
beckershospitalreview.com
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI
Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
beckershospitalreview.com
Deadline extended for Hospital Incident Command System survey submission
Hospitals that use the Hospital Incident Command System survey to improve emergency management planning now have until Feb. 28 to submit the survey. The National Advisory Committee encourages healthcare systems to complete the survey to "identify potential improvements" with regard to response and recovery abilities for both planned and unplanned events.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations
Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services
Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 CEOs' paths to healthcare
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share one thing that piqued their interest in healthcare. Here are answers collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: I was attracted to healthcare as an industry...
