Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Biden reboots border immigration strategy
President Joe Biden’s border strategy has entered a new phase as the White House moves to curb the swell of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in a test of his campaign promise to restore asylum access. The border crisis remains a liability for Biden as...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court leak: Investigation closes in on at least one law clerk
Investigators who are examining the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade have narrowed their inquiry to a handful of suspects, including at least one law clerk, though officials have not affirmatively identified a culprit, according to people familiar with the matter. Chief Justice John Roberts...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Washington Examiner
2023 can become the new year of licensing reform
New Year’s resolutions can kickstart a good year coming out of the holiday season. In our own lives, we typically focus on things such as exercising, eating healthier, or spending more time with family. As we begin 2023, we should also use this opportunity to set goals for legislatures,...
Washington Examiner
Ukraine burning through critical ammunition far faster than the US can replenish its inventory
THE COMING AMMUNITION GAP: A new analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies is sounding the alarm about the length of time it will take to rebuild America’s munitions supply, substantially depleted by constant arms shipments to Ukraine. Because of the limited capacity of the defense industrial...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders bans use of 'Latinx' in government documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) signed an executive order banning the word " Latinx " from all government documents. The order framed the term as an ethnic slur and banned its use on grounds that the government should not use pejorative terms against ethnic minorities. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative...
Washington Examiner
What's at stake in the Left's war on women
A decade ago, the phrase "war on women" was everywhere. Democrats, ever eager to paint Republicans as hateful toward women, used it constantly. The term was born out of a push to make abortion more palatable. The GOP's "war" was supposedly going to limit the freedoms of American women on various fronts. Now, the term "war on women" seems to have disappeared. In its place is a real war on women, waged by the Left.
Washington Examiner
Rep. Don Bacon says both parties should view national debt default as 'real threat'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) thinks both political parties should be making effort to meet halfway to treat the "real threat" of a national debt default seriously. Bacon said in a Sunday interview on ABC News' "This Week" that controlling reckless spending is part of the mission Republicans want to tackle as they continue the transition into taking control of the lower chamber.
Washington Examiner
Whither robust, Reagan-style defense budgets?
Depending on which Republican voices you listen to, the prospect of dealing the Pentagon a massive budget cut next year is either definitely on the table or totally out of the question. The rhetorical dissonance stems from the ambiguity of the commitments House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did or didn’t...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: The Biden administration’s solo permitting reform efforts
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION: The Biden administration is taking up permitting and regulatory reforms for renewable energy projects...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Washington Examiner
Rep. James Comer says Biden's Delaware home is a 'crime scene' in classified docs discovery
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Joe Biden's Delaware home is equivalent to a "crime scene" following the revelation that classified documents dating back to the president's days as vice president were found in his garage. Three troves of classified documents have been found since early November, with the third...
Washington Examiner
Republicans look for Hunter Biden connection as documents furor roils White House
President Joe Biden has tried to protect his son Hunter, under persistent scrutiny for controversial foreign business dealings, from an onslaught of political attacks since announcing his 2020 campaign. But the discovery of classified documents at the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home, which his adult son listed as his own address...
Washington Examiner
Biden's deceit follows him to the border
Politicians have been lying to their constituents forever. But here in America, a country built by and for the people, our elected representatives are supposed to operate by a higher standard. In recent years, however, too many U.S. politicians think they can ignore the repercussions of their lies. There tend...
Washington Examiner
The divided George Kennan
George Frost Kennan’s status as a major figure in world history comes from his role in crafting postwar foreign policy, making him a sort of founding father of the American century. A diplomat whose famous “long telegram” of 1946 and subsequent “X article” for Foreign Affairs magazine in 1947 erected the intellectual scaffolding for the so-called “containment” doctrine, he spent half of his life repudiating his greatest achievement. He despaired that he had been misunderstood — that the Cold War need not have been as militarized as it had been. He was haunted by the all-too-real prospect of nuclear Armageddon and was a powerful advocate for a policy of “disengagement,” wherein both the Soviet Union and the United States would pull back their troops from Europe, leaving it a neutral space rather than a divided field of contestation.
Comments / 1