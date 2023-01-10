George Frost Kennan’s status as a major figure in world history comes from his role in crafting postwar foreign policy, making him a sort of founding father of the American century. A diplomat whose famous “long telegram” of 1946 and subsequent “X article” for Foreign Affairs magazine in 1947 erected the intellectual scaffolding for the so-called “containment” doctrine, he spent half of his life repudiating his greatest achievement. He despaired that he had been misunderstood — that the Cold War need not have been as militarized as it had been. He was haunted by the all-too-real prospect of nuclear Armageddon and was a powerful advocate for a policy of “disengagement,” wherein both the Soviet Union and the United States would pull back their troops from Europe, leaving it a neutral space rather than a divided field of contestation.

