ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney's best offer for union employees falls short, according to the workers' unions

By McKenna Schueler
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHDxI_0k9jwqOO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiEiy_0k9jwqOO00
STCU union members rallied in between bargaining sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 30

After months of contract negotiations, and a rally to bring attention to the need for the Walt Disney Co. to pay its Orlando employees wages that keep up with the cost of living, the unions representing Disney workers say the company's "best offer" falls short.

"Disney workers are facing extreme financial difficulties including inflation, which has caused the price of food and rent to skyrocket," the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of six labor unions representing 42,000 Disney employees, shared in a news release.


According to the unions, Disney unveiled its "best offer" for its Orlando employees during contract negotiations on Monday. The offer, in line with what Central Florida's largest employer floated last year, is an immediate $1 raise for the majority of their union workers in 2023, which would bring the minimum wage for their lowest paid workers to $16 an hour, and a $1 raise annually over the next five years.

But the unions say this isn't good enough. The STCU has called on Disney to establish an $18 minimum wage, and a $3 pay raise in 2023 for workers who already make near or above that, to keep up with the higher cost of living in Central Florida.
[content-1] Leadership of all six unions have recommended that union members reject the latest offer from Disney. "Sixteen dollars per hour in 2023 does not keep up with the rising cost of living," said the STCU. "Every worker needs an initial raise larger than $1 to address these concerns."


Housing costs in Central Florida have soared over the past two years, placing the region's low-wage service industry workers at a heightened risk for displacement, eviction, and homelessness. “I’ve seen grown men break down,” Earl Penson, a food handler of 11 years for the Disney World theme park, told Orlando Weekly in November.

Penson, a second-generation Disney employee, said last year he knew several co-workers who slept in their cars, or would pass up meals. "I mean, to actually see a grown man tear up because he can't pay a bill," he said. "It's hard for people to work and live in Orlando."

A report released last year by Unite Here Local 737, one of the unions that represents Disney workers, shared that 69 percent of 2,415 tourism workers surveyed (including but not limited to workers employed by Disney) said they hadn't had the money to pay rent or mortgage costs over the last year. Twenty-six percent said they had to move as a result of rent or mortgage increases, and 45 percent reported skipping meals to cut costs.


Central Florida's tourism industry, meanwhile, has bounced back from pandemic slowdowns, and is enjoying profits surpassing prepandemic levels . The Walt Disney Co. last year generated a revenue of nearly $83 billion — and $28.7 billion in the company’s theme park division alone.
The Disney workers' unions have been in negotiations with Disney World for a new contract for months, and have attended several bargaining sessions to hammer out a deal. In negotiations for their previous contract, ratified in 2018, Disney World workers successfully pushed for a $15 minimum wage , which went into effect in 2021.


That was a victory achieved ahead of Florida's vote in 2020 to get the state on track towards a $15 minimum wage that the unions say pushed other local tourism employers, such as SeaWorld and Universal, to also subsequently move to increase employee pay.

The Disney World unions' contract in Orlando expired in October, but it has been extended until the two parties — the Walt Disney Co. and the STCU — reach a new deal.

According to the STCU, Disney's union members represented by the council will vote on whether to accept Disney's best offer in the coming weeks.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Comcast Is Coming for You, Disney

Comcast's Universal announced on Wednesday that it will open a regional family theme park in North Texas and a year-round horror experience in Las Vegas. Disney has failed in efforts to open location-based entertainment experiences, but it can't afford to let its rival succeed after its own shortcomings. Whether Disney...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Inside the Magic

California Theme Park May Be Losing Value as It Powers Through Multiple Closures

2023 has been off to a rough start, as an iconic California theme park has powered through multiple early closures and complete shutdowns. As the Golden State continues to face severe weather conditions, with wind and flood advisories in effect across the Orange County and San Diego areas, the operations of multiple theme parks in the area are still being affected, possibly hurting the value of seasonal passes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Nonstop Route Has Been Added for Orlando International Airport

The Orlando Airport team joined in on the Figment popcorn bucket hype, and a new Sunshine Flyer offering was recently announced, but this news has to do with flights. If you call Ohio home or visit frequently, you’ll be excited to know there’s a new nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport!
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

2 Changes Coming to MCO; One Huge, One Small

Orlando International Airport (MCO) means a lot of things to a lot of people. To travel geeks, it’s the busiest airport in Florida, the 7th busiest in the county and the 10th busiest in the world. To tourists, it’s the airport that brings them to their favorite theme parks. To frequent travelers, it’s the busy, crowded cluster-F of an airport that’s filled with families who don’t travel very often (and all the trials and tribulations that go along with that). To locals, it’s simply their home airport.
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
matadornetwork.com

This Outer Space Themed Restaurant in Disney World Is Guaranteed To Be Out of This World

Disney World, day or night, is always on the next frontier for adventure, from the rides to the dining experiences. If you’re looking for the ultimate experience when you visit Disney World’s Epcot in Orlando? Look no further than the new Space 220 restaurant. Located adjacent to Mission: SPACE pavilion, this space-themed eatery will surely be a hit with travelers of all ages.
ORLANDO, FL
FinanceBuzz

15 Most Vulnerable Housing Markets in America if a Recession Hits

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando’s most beautiful bites: The prettiest plates our restaurant critic cleaned in 2022

It bears repeating that 2022 was a year when third-culture cooking really made an impression in restaurants around this city. A new generation of chefs, influenced by the culture of their ancestry and the culture in which they were raised, blended diasporic nuances into their dishes to create a new food language. Many of those dishes happened to be the very best bites I had in 2022 — bites as gorgeous as they were gorge-worthy.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

"Portrait of US," a living story archive, is setting up shop in Central Florida this weekend with a traveling photo darkroom in tow. Photographers Monica Jane Frisell and Adam Scher have converted a cargo trailer into their Nomadic Photo Ark, which they’ve been motoring across the country in since July 2021, collecting audio stories and photos across the United States. In collaboration with Snap!
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Villages, FL

Hunt for free things to do in The Villages, and you’ll certainly appreciate why it’s been dubbed “Florida's Friendliest Hometown.”. A census-designated place (CDP), The Villages spreads over an area of about 32 square miles. Its acreage was carved from slices from three central Florida counties—Sumter, Marion,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
918
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy