mymcmedia.org
Councilmembers Celebrate La Casita’s 20th Anniversary
La Casita Pupuseria celebrates its 20th anniversary with a proclamation from the Montgomery County Council. Council President Evan Glass said pupusas — stuffed tortillas popular in central America — are one his favorites meals and that he is honored to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary and the example it is setting for growing small businesses in the county.
Strathmore Hosts Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tribute
Montgomery County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day tribute is scheduled for Monday, Jan 16 at 4 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore. The annual celebration spotlights Dr. King Jr’s life through music, art, dance, and performance. A visual arts exhibit prepared by Montgomery County students interpreting the theme “We Are Martin” will be on display.
MLK Day Celebrations Around the County
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year to honor the life of the Civil Rights leader. The holiday was signed into law in 1983, and it was first observed in 1986. It took another 14 years for the holiday to be observed in all 50 states.
County Adjusts Several Ride On Bus Schedules Beginning Jan. 29
Beginning Sunday, Jan. 29, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will adjust 44 Ride On bus route schedules to “improve efficiency,” according to a press release. Ride On planners monitor ridership data and on-time performance to identify routes that would be more efficient with schedule updates. Following...
BOE Member Harris: ‘LGBTQ individuals are not an ideology. They are a reality’
Two members of the Board of Education strongly defended Montgomery County Public School’s inclusionary and welcoming policy toward the LGBTQ community during the Thursday, Jan 12 meeting. Their statements followed remarks by two members of the public who spoke out against it. Lindsey Smith, a member of Moms for...
Police Release Surveillance Video from Carjacking at Drive-Thru ATM in Silver Spring
Police are investigating an armed carjacking with a knife last week in Silver Spring and are asking for help identifying a suspect. At about 9 p.m. on Jan. 4, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the Truist Bank Drive-Thru in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road for a reported armed carjacking, per a release from MCPD.
Lockdown at Richard Montgomery Ends Following Student Dispute
Rockville City Police officers are at Richard Montgomery High School in connection with a dispute involving students from there and a neighboring school. A handgun was displayed off school property, police said. The school was in lockdown for a short time, and police continue to patrol the area. No gun...
Police: Victim Carjacked, Robbed at Gas Station in Takoma Park
Police said a male was a victim of an armed robbery and carjacking at a gas station in Takoma Park on Wednesday. At about 11:52 a.m. that day, Takoma Park Police Department officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, according to the police department. A victim told officers he was robbed and carjacked by an unknown suspect. Police described the suspect as “a black male about [6’3”] in height, wearing a black ski mask and all black clothing.”
New Food Pantry Opens at Weller Road Elementary School
On Thursday, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) opened a new food pantry at an elementary school. The pantry at Weller Road Elementary in Silver Spring will serve as a consistent food source for families. This is the fourth food pantry at an MCPS community school, which is a school that provides wraparound services.
‘Very Different Feel In The Air’: Elrich Optimistic As General Assembly Session Begins
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he is optimistic as the new Maryland General Assembly session begins. “It’s a very different feel in the air after eight years of having a Republican in the Governor’s House,” Elrich said during a media briefing Thursday. He said he had been in Annapolis over the last two days meeting with party leaders and General Assembly members.
Chevy Chase’s Wu Named Secretary of Labor for Moore Administration
Portia Wu, of Chevy Chase, who was an advisor to former President Barack Obama, will be Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s secretary of labor, he announced Thursday. Wu was managing directing of U.S. Public Policy at Microsoft, where she worked since 2017. She has spent her career developing and implementing policies...
Snow Days Could Mean Virtual Learning for MCPS Students
In an effort to not disrupt learning during snow days, the Montgomery County Public School’s Board of Education agreed to revert to virtual learning, especially if the inclement weather lasts several days or the bad weather is predicted in enough time for students to bring home their computers. According...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Jace Munoz is on a mission this winter. The Sherwood High senior was on the path to a state title last school year when, during a victory in the Maryland 4A/3A regional semifinals, Munoz injured his wrist. He went on to win the regional title with his wrist taped, but subsequent swelling revealed the worst-case scenario: a broken bone that prevented him from competing in the state tournament.
Police: 2 Men Arrested After Leading Pursuit in Stolen Car
Police said two men were arrested after leading officers in a pursuit in a stolen car and striking two vehicles on the way. Ronald Hicks, 20, of Germantown and Moises Antonio Motto, 30, of Wheaton face charges of unlawful taking of a vehicle, theft, rogue and vagabond, resisting arrest and other charges, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
Traffic Enforcement is Hot Topic at Police Advisory Forum
The Police Advisory Commission (PAC) held its annual public forum on Monday, Jan. 9. Traffic enforcement was the focus for the virtual meeting. Early in the meeting, Chairman Eric Sterling expressed frustration over the lack of attention given to their December 2021 report to the County Council. In that study, the PAC found current law enforcement traffic practices failed to meet basic standards of effectiveness, efficiency and equal enforcement. With this meeting, the PAC hoped to gather information to reinforce those findings.
County Seeks Applicants for New Sports Advisory Committee
Montgomery County is looking to fill 17 openings on the new Sports Advisory Committee. There are both public and organizations vacancies on the committee. The committee was established late last year with Bill 6-22. The committee includes 17 voting members appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council. Members serve three-year terms and should reflect the diversity of the County. Public members will serve without compensation but are eligible for reimbursement for travel and dependent care for in-person meetings attended. Committee meeting dates and times will be determined and may be held virtually.
