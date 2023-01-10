Montgomery County is looking to fill 17 openings on the new Sports Advisory Committee. There are both public and organizations vacancies on the committee. The committee was established late last year with Bill 6-22. The committee includes 17 voting members appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council. Members serve three-year terms and should reflect the diversity of the County. Public members will serve without compensation but are eligible for reimbursement for travel and dependent care for in-person meetings attended. Committee meeting dates and times will be determined and may be held virtually.

2 DAYS AGO