Anna Kendrick’s dating history: Full timeline of ex-boyfriends

Anna Kendrick may keep her romantic life mostly private, but the “Pitch Perfect” star has been in many long-lasting relationships.

In January 2023, the actress gave rare insight into a “toxic” romance in which she had been cheated on and “gaslit” — but did not identify her partner.

From filmmakers to cinematographers, here are all of the men Kendrick has been linked to over the years.

Anna Kendrick has had a few long-term relationships over the years. WireImage,

The actress dated Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013.

Kendrick met filmmaker Edgar Wright in 2009 while working on “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Although the duo split in 2013 , they appear to have maintained an amicable relationship and occasionally interact on Twitter .

Kendrick told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman in a January 2023 “Armchair Expert” podcast episode that she was “still very close” with her ex of five years.

Kendrick and Ben Richardson were an item from 2014 to 2020. Atlantic Images/MEGA

In 2014, Kendrick moved on with cinematographer Ben Richardson after filming “Drinking Buddies” together.

Although the Tony nominee was seemingly spotted wearing an engagement ring the following year, she never commented on the proposal rumors.

The couple reportedly split in 2020.

Kendrick later spoke on “Armchair Expert” about breaking up with a partner of six years, with whom she lived and considered “for all intents and purposes [her] husband.” She called the unidentified ex a “stranger” who “screamed” at her until she cried.

“We had embryos together,” the Emmy nominee revealed at the time.

The “Pitch Perfect” star last dated Bill Hader. ©Disney+/Courtesy Everett Colle

Kendrick’s romance with “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader first made headlines in January 2022.

At the time, the couple had reportedly been dating quietly for more than one year.

The “Noelle” co-stars broke up in June 2022.