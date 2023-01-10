After a two-game homestand, the #25 Marquette Golden Eagles will be on the road. Marquette and the #12 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Sunday at Cintas Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Musketeers winning the first 80-71 at home and Marquette taking the second 75-64.

