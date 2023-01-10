U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress’ first district work period since the beginning of the year. “During my campaign, I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meeting are to provide regular updates, listen to our constituents’ ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites," Hageman, R-Wyo., said in a news release. "I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington.” The three town halls will be held at the following locations: Jackson: Jan. 20 from 8-9 a.m., Teton County Library (Ordway Room), 125 Virginian LaneLander: Jan. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont County Library, 200 Amoretti St.Casper: Jan. 21 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gruner Brothers Brewery, 1301 Wilkins Circle

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO