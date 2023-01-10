U.S. Capitol

Related
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
Democrats hope to repeal Wyoming's abortion trigger ban
CHEYENNE – House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin hopes to repeal the trigger abortion ban with his abortion-amendments bill during the general session. The Teton County lawmaker filed House Bill 117 this week, which was co-sponsored by four fellow Democrats from across the state. Reps. Karlee Provenza and Trey Sherwood of Laramie were joined by Sens. Mike Gierau of Jackson and Chris Rothfuss of Laramie in their support of the bill and were among the minority to vote against the abortion prohibition legislation passed last...
U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government will hit its borrowing limit next week, forcing the new, divided Congress into negotiations over the debt limit much sooner than expected, though a potential date for the nation to default isn’t expected until this summer. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to Congress on Friday afternoon, telling leaders the United States will hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19, after which she’ll use accounting maneuvers, which she called “extraordinary measures,” to keep U.S. finances up and running for a few...
New bill would ban feds from working with big tech to censor Americans
(The Center Square) – Leading Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives filed new legislation that would ban federal employees from working with big tech companies to censor Americans. The bill comes as ongoing reports show that federal law enforcement and the White House have regularly communicated with social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, pressuring the companies to remove posts and accounts for a range of issues, including questioning the COVID-19 vaccine. ...
Voter registration data bill clears first House vote
CHEYENNE—A bill that would allow certain voter registration data to become public upon request cleared another hurdle Friday. After lengthy discussion in the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Wednesday, representatives passed House Bill 5, “Voter registry list-voter ID and absentee ballots,” without much discussion in Committee of the Whole on Friday morning. “What (HB 5) is going to do is amend the definition of the registry list...
Hageman announces first in a planned series of town hall meetings
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Harriet Hageman has announced that she will be hosting three town hall meetings during Congress’ first district work period since the beginning of the year. “During my campaign, I promised that I would host a town hall every year, in every county of our state. These meeting are to provide regular updates, listen to our constituents’ ideas, and be open and accessible to all Wyomingites," Hageman, R-Wyo., said in a news release. "I am excited to begin our series of town hall meetings on our very first week away from Washington.” The three town halls will be held at the following locations: Jackson: Jan. 20 from 8-9 a.m., Teton County Library (Ordway Room), 125 Virginian LaneLander: Jan. 20 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont County Library, 200 Amoretti St.Casper: Jan. 21 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Gruner Brothers Brewery, 1301 Wilkins Circle
