Input wanted on Surprise General Plan 2040

The city of Surprise is calling on the community for help as it updates its General Plan.

An outreach meeting to gather public input is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Mountainside High School, 32919 N. Center St., Wittmann.

The General Plan guiding document helps Surprise plan for the next decade, addressing items from land use and open space to transportation and services.

City officials said public participation is key to this process.

“We encourage our community members to join us at our next General Plan 2040 Community Workshop to explore and learn more about the city’s existing land use and growth area plans,” city officials wrote in a news release.

The meeting will be an open house style community workshop with existing land use and growth area informational boards, proposed community vision and values and summarized feedback from Surprise residents from previous outreach efforts.

Attendees will be able to share their input through a mapping activity, and kids can also help with a drawing activity highlighting their favorite places in Surprise.

This is the second meeting in a series of planned community meetings to help shape the General Plan. The next two meetings are scheduled for Feb. 13 and 22 at Surprise City Hall. The new plan is projected to be complete and voted on by Surprise City Council late this year. It will be placed on the ballot for a citizen vote in August 2024.

For information on the General Plan 2040 update, visit surprisegpupdate.com.

For questions or comments, contact Surprise Planning Manager Jason Moquin at 623-222-3045 or jason.moquin@surpriseaz.gov.