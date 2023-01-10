Read full article on original website
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking
Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
Responders extract 2 people from vehicles in 5-car Laurel County crash
First responders in Laurel County performed extensive rescue maneuvers after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-75.
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
3 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Maynardville
Three people were arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Maynardville Tuesday, according to Union County Sheriff's Office.
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash
Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
