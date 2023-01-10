ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

wymt.com

Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force Arrest Man For Meth Trafficking

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced the seizure of approximately 14 ounces of meth by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force this week. Interdiction units pulled over 44-year-old Keith Bishop of London on the Hal Rogers Parkway. A positive K9 alert resulted in the seizure of small amount of meth, 2 firearms, and cash. Further investigation later resulted in the seizure of an additional 14 ounces of meth at a home along with an additional amount of cash. Bishop was charged with drug trafficking and was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash

Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
LEE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
sam1039.com

Man Killed In Deadly London Crash

The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
LONDON, KY

